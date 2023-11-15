Reestablish communication lines. Straighten the relationship so that an arbitrary incident does not trigger a crisis with unpredictable consequences. The highly anticipated summit between the two most powerful men in the world, US President Joe Biden, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, this Wednesday in San Francisco Bay, has the primary objective of calming ties as important as turbulent between the two great world economic powers. Both will address issues such as the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, Taiwan or the fight against fentanyl trafficking.

The meeting will take place 40 kilometers from the center of San Francisco, in the historic Filoli mansion – a country residence from the early 20th century with English-style gardens frequently visited by tourists. An idyllic enclave, far from the strong security measures that, due to the APEC summit in which both are participating this week, have turned the blocks of the downtown in a claustrophobic succession of cages.

It is the first time the two have had contact, either face to face or by phone, in an entire year. Nine months after the passage of a Chinese hot air balloon through US airspace sent the bilateral relationship into a tailspin, the meeting represents a sign of interest on the part of the two leaders to maintain communication. No announcements of spectacular agreements are expected, nor progress on thorny issues such as Taiwan or technological rivalry. But the fact that they sit down to talk is, in itself, a sign of progress and a gesture to stabilize a relationship filled with antagonism, harshness and mistrust.

Biden himself pointed out, before leaving for San Francisco, that his objective is for relations to return “to their normal course of contacts,” although the two governments maintain their disagreements. “Being able to call and talk to us if there is a crisis. Being able to ensure that our military maintains mutual communication,” he said at the White House. “We are not trying to decouple from China, what we want is to change the relationship for the better.”

A day earlier, his National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, had summed it up like this: “the leaders will address some of the fundamental elements of the bilateral relationship, including the importance of strengthening open lines of communication and managing our competition responsibly, so that it does not lead to conflict. “The way we can achieve this is through intense diplomacy. “This is how we clear up misunderstandings and avoid surprises.”

Both Biden and Xi arrive in San Francisco, where the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is being held this week, with the need for the summit to be a success. The Chinese president lands in California after two complicated years in office, which have seen unprecedented citizen protests in the last three decades, the end of the zero covid policy, a faltering economy and mysterious changes in the Government that have left to the Executive without Minister of Defense. For his part, the American is about to enter the heat of the electoral campaign for the 2024 presidential elections in the midst of the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and while there is still no end in sight to the war in Ukraine.

Get the relationship back on track

“This is a summit designed to shore up the relationship in the hope that it does not deteriorate further, in the face of a potentially very volatile year, with our own elections scheduled for later, and Taiwan’s elections in January,” he notes. in a talk with journalists Mike Froman, former Foreign Trade negotiator in the Barack Obama Administration and now in the think tank Council for Foreign Affairs. “They both want to get the relationship back on track, stabilize it, so they can focus on their internal challenges,” says Ian Johnson, from the same center.

Taiwan, the island with a democratic regime that China considers part of its territory and does not renounce unifying by force, is the great red line for Beijing, which will closely monitor these elections. Xi’s government wants a victory for the conservative Kuomintang, more inclined to a good relationship with China, while it would contemplate with horror a new victory for the Democratic Progressive Party and its policy of distancing itself from the other side of the Taiwan Strait (also known as the Formosa Strait). ).

“Both probably see the Taiwanese elections as a possible spark, and neither wants anything to happen. Biden has his re-election at stake and the last thing he needs is another foreign policy crisis, he already has one on his hands in the Middle East,” says Ian Johnson. According to Bonnie Lin of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS), “managing Taiwan is probably going to be the number one issue on the agenda for China, and Beijing may seek additional guarantees from the United States.”

military communications

One of the great objectives for the White House is to achieve the reestablishment of communications between the respective armed forces. These threads have been broken since the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, traveled to Taiwan in August of last year. And, since that moment, there have been numerous clashes involving air or sea patrols in the skies or waters around Taiwan and in the South China Sea – whose sovereignty Beijing attributes almost in its entirety, in dispute with other countries in the zone-. Washington alleges that, without a means of direct dialogue, it is easy for one of these incidents to lead to something much more serious.

Biden will also ask Xi for cooperation in the fight against fentanyl, an opioid whose consumption claims tens of thousands of American lives a year, most of them young people. Although most of the quantities of this synthetic drug that reach the United States enter through Mexico, the precursors for its manufacture largely come from the Asian giant. “It would be good for the president of the United States to be able to show ordinary Americans that relations with China are more than just an esoteric thing, that they can bring benefits to ordinary people,” says Johnson.

According to Sullivan, both leaders will also address global issues of common interest, such as the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Beijing, according to the National Security Advisor, is also interested in reducing tensions in the Middle East.

An Iran acting “in a destabilizing manner” is not something that suits China, which has strengthened its relations with Tehran significantly in recent years. “And China, of course, maintains ties with Iran and can, if it wishes, make this clear directly to the Iranian government,” Sullivan pointed out.

Two different superpowers

Beijing, for its part, has been calming the language in recent weeks, and the propaganda organs have lowered the edge of their adjectives to create an environment conducive to the interview. “Waiting for the meeting in San Francisco,” an editorial in the newspaper subtitled this Sunday. People’s Daily, official speaker of the Communist Party. The meeting, the text says, “is of great importance to promote the stabilization and improvement of Sino-US relations.” […] to jointly respond to global challenges and promote world peace and development.” The article establishes that both superpowers have been, are and will be different, but that should not prevent them from finding points of agreement. “China will not become another United States, and the United States cannot transform China at will,” he asserts.

The article highlights a phrase Xi said during a video conference with Biden in 2021: “In the next 50 years, the most important issue in international relations is for China and the United States to find the right way to get along.” And it establishes red lines, such as respect for the architecture of agreements that govern relations between both superpowers since they resumed dialogue in the seventies, an implicit allusion to the one-China policy with respect to Taiwan.

Jude Blanchette, think tank CSIS points out in a meeting with correspondents in Beijing that China considers that with stabilized relations it has more options to “modulate” Washington’s actions in the future. This agreement also interests it in economic terms: although Beijing seems to be recovering after a summer of bad news in the financial field, it is interested in rowing with Washington towards a more stable world so as not to lose the interest of foreign investors in the Asian giant and avoid, for example, skyrocketing energy prices related to the war between Israel and Hamas.

