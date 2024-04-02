The presidents of the United States and China spoke “frankly” regarding issues of common interest. From Washington they expressed concern about the Chinese approach to Russia regarding the war in Ukraine; From Beijing they warned that North American bans on their technology “create risks.” The White House highlighted the good tone of the leaders on issues of global interest, such as the climate crisis.

This Tuesday, April 2, the presidents of the two superpowers had their first phone call since July 2022, which lasted one hour and 45 minutes. In it, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping continued discussions they had when they met face to face in Woodside, California, in November 2023.

Through a statement, the White House stressed that The dialogues were “frank and constructive” in bilateral, regional and global matters. In the talks, they agreed to continue the fight against narcotics, military contacts and the risks faced with the evolution of artificial intelligence and climate change.

The leaders of the United States and China agreed on efforts to maintain open communication channels, which will deepen in the coming weeks, when Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, go to the giant. Asian, added the American letter.

On tougher issues, Biden presented his counterpart with the Concerns about China's stance on the war in Ukraine, where it has a closer alignment with Russia. For Washington, the fact that Beijing has supported Moscow's defense industry will imply insecurity for Europe in the long term.

Today, I had a candid conversation with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on a range of issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference. I emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the South… pic.twitter.com/jcDDaZCJP9 —President Biden (@POTUS) April 2, 2024



However, it was not the only thorny issue in the dialogue between the heads of state. US raised concerns again regarding stability in the Taiwan Strait and free navigation in the South Seaoverseas territories that China considers its own.

Although Biden reiterated his country's commitment to the “one China” policy, he established the concerns about “destabilizing actions” in the South China Sea.

Finally, the leader of the North American country also expressed his opposition to unfair trade policies driven by China, outside the market and competing unevenly with the rules of the United States.

China warned of the creation of “risks” due to technological bans

In response to American concerns, Xi Jinping warned Biden that his government is “creating risks” from the restrictions against the export of Chinese technology for the development of artificial intelligence or in the area of ​​semiconductors.

In the call, the leader of China stressed to his counterpart that these positions are not “reducing risks”, but on the contrary and that they are attacking the commercial and technological development of the Asian giant.

Government sources detailed that Xi expressed to Biden that, if they continue to “suppress” the “legitimate right to development,” Beijing “will not sit idly by”.

On the call, Biden replied that they will continue to “take necessary steps to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment.”

With EFE and Reuters