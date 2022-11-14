Leaders pledged to work together on “global challenges”; US and Chinese presidents met at the G20

The presidents of China and the United States, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, reinforced this Monday (14.Nov.2022) diplomatic ties between the countries. The leaders met in Bali, Indonesia, where the G20 summit will be held.

Xi Jinping said that “as leaders of the 2 main countries” he and Biden “need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship and elevate the relationship”🇧🇷

The US president said he believed the US and China “can manage their differences to prevent competition from becoming anything close to conflict”, according to a statement from the White House. Here’s the intact of the document (72 KB, in English).

This was the first face-to-face conversation between the heads of state since Biden assumed the US presidency in January 2021.

In communiquéthe White House had anticipated on Thursday (Nov 10) that Biden and Xi Jinping would discuss “efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication between China and the US”🇧🇷 The focus of the conversation would be the “transnational challenges that affect the international community”.

The Chinese president stated that the countries’ current relationship is on a “situation that everyone worries about”🇧🇷

Xi Jinping stated that they “need to work with all nations to bring more hope to world peace, greater confidence in global stability and a stronger impetus to common development”🇧🇷

Biden also mentioned during the conversation the central topic under debate at COP27, climate change. he said the “The world expects China and the US to play important roles in addressing global challenges from climate change to food insecurity”🇧🇷

Leaders are committed to working together and maintaining “continuous, open and honest dialogue”. Biden and Xi Jinping should continue to talk throughout this Monday (14.nov).

Tensions between the countries have increased over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in August. Although the island has been independently governed since 1949, China recognizes it as part of its territory and a splinter province.

At the time, Beijing said it was against the congresswoman’s visit. In response, the country carried out a series of joint military operations around the island and announced sanctions on Taiwan.

Earlier, in a videoconference with Biden in late July, Xi Jinping said “Public opinion must not be violated and if you [EUA] play with fire, you will get burned. Hope the North American side can see this clearly”🇧🇷

This report was produced by journalism intern Júlia Mano under the supervision of assistant editor Gabriella Soares.