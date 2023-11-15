The USA and China are moving away from the conflict and starting a (partial) thaw

Two superpowers with feet partially made of clay have decided to walk at a slower pace towards direct confrontation. After months of cross-courtship and signs of willingness to dialogue, the San Francisco summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping it did not produce major agreements or dramatic changes to the general medium-long term trajectory of the United States and China. But it has at least meant that the two main global powers have begun to put the brakes on a rivalry that according to some risked dragging them into a vicious circle that potentially risked transforming the confrontation into conflict.

The famous paradox of Thucydides trap, according to which “when an emerging power attempts to oust the hegemonic power, the confrontation leads to a military conflict”, can wait for now. Both Biden and Xi have shown willingness to dialogue. And, above all, the need for dialogue. For different reasons. The USA is perhaps the one with the greatest urgency. They are already involved in assisting Ukraine and Israel with conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. They cannot afford the opening of a third front in the Asia-Pacific, which is also the heart of American strategic interests.

Not only. Biden also needs to show some results in a foreign policy that up to now has almost only left him with disappointments. Republicans criticize him for his weakness, claiming that he is incapable of reaching agreements with anyone or preventing aggressive actions by rival countries. CWith the election campaign not too far away on the horizonBiden needs to show that he knows how to manage the relationship with China.

For Xi, however, the current priority is the economic one. China recently reported its first quarterly foreign direct investment (FDI) deficit, underscoring capital outflow pressure from Western governments. For six consecutive quarters through the end of September, foreign firms stole more than $160 billion in total profits from China, according to a recent analysis of Chinese data.

Both therefore needed to send signals of trust and stability to their respective audiences, internally and internationally. The business dinner in which Xi participated together with dozens of great American entrepreneurs was emblematic in this sense. Among others, Elon Musk and Tim Cook were present, i.e. the elite of technological innovation made in the USA. Precisely that technology on which the White House has begun to build some walls for some years now justified by fears over national security and to which Beijing has responded by increasing the pace in the pursuit of technological self-sufficiency.

The applause of the CEOs of the American giants at Xi’s speech, as well as the truly friendly tone glimpsed in the exchanges in favor of the cameras between the Chinese leader and Biden, convey an image far from the specters of a new cold war. Europe, as well as several other parts of the world, is watching and presumably breathing a sigh of relief. After breaking relations with Russia due to the war in Ukraine, no one between Brussels, Paris, Berlin and Rome wants to be forced to sever the trade cord with the Chinese market. The US-China trade détente guarantees room for maneuver that was perhaps unexpected until some time ago.

The impact of the thaw, or rather stabilization of the disagreement given that theand strategic tensions all remain unresolved, it is unlikely to favor the resolution of the ongoing crises. At least not directly. But the hope is that Biden and Xi will exercise their respective influence on the main actors (or possible actors) of the ongoing conflicts: Ukraine, Russia, Israel and Iran. The return to dialogue and military communications between Washington and Beijing may also succeed in averting the opening of new fronts, starting from the Korean peninsula (on which Xi has also asked to listen to North Korea’s “legitimate security concerns”). , Taiwan Strait and the Pacific.

Be careful, it doesn’t mean that the problems will disappear, on the contrary. Starting from Taiwan, on which Xi made more specific demands than in the past: the United States should stop arming Taiwan and support the “peaceful reunification” of China. Then giving the guarantee that there are no military plans in preparation for the next few years. But from the White House they let it be known that Biden maintained his point: “On Taiwan, President Biden stressed that our one-China policy has not changed and has been consistent across decades and administrations. He reiterated that the United States oppose any unilateral change of the status quo on both sides, that we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, and that the world has an interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. restrict the People’s Republic of China’s use of military assets in and around the Taiwan Strait.”

In short, if Xi wants Biden to consider Taiwan an “internal issue”, Biden continues to internationalize it. As Evan Medeiros, a former senior national security official in the Obama administration, said in recent days, according to many the San Francisco summit marks “a cyclical warming amid a structural deterioration of relations.” But, given the general trend, a promise of imminent stability is certainly no small thing.

