US President Joe Biden speaks at Arcosa Wind Towers. Biden issues new decree, risking tension with uranium lobby (Archive image) © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Nuclear power is essential to the US economy. Joe Biden has now restricted uranium mining. His opponents warn of greater dependency on Russia.

Washington DC – Nuclear energy accounts for almost 20 percent of electricity generation in the USA. Despite the international criticism of nuclear technology and dissenting voices at home, great importance is still attached to the sector. But this could be in danger in the future, lobbyists fear. The reasons are a decree of the US President Joe Biden – and the effects of Ukraine War.

Uranium mining in the USA at risk: Biden restricts mining

Biden has now decided to protect the region around the Grand Canyon from mining. About one million hectares of land in Arizona, which has been designated a national monument, are affected. The area around the gorge is rich in uranium deposits that Biden’s critics say cannot be mined in the future, while the United States must continue to import uranium. Among other things Wall Street Journal and Newsweek have reported on the development.

Since the domestic mining of uranium in the USA is only possible with difficulty, the dependency on imports is growing. Before the Ukraine war broke out, about 14 percent of all US uranium imports came from Russia. This makes the country of President Vladimir Putin the third largest partner for the American economy. Although US uranium mining accounts for only a fraction of the demand, Joe Biden’s actions are now being criticized as a “gift to Putin”.

Greater dependency on Russia feared: Joe Biden has come under criticism

The fears of the US economy are understandable: on the one hand, Biden’s decision will weaken US mining and, on the other hand, increase dependence on uranium imports. The US President has received criticism in particular from the conservative spectrum. “We need uranium for the security of our country,” said Buster Johnson, a Mohave County supervisor. “We’re out of the game.”

Despite all the fears, it should also be mentioned that there are currently no uranium mines in operation in Arizona and existing mining rights remain valid. However, US President Joe Biden blocked a possible expansion in the mining sector with his decision. “By eliminating this important source of uranium, President Biden has increased both our dependency on Russia and China and our ultimate carbon footprint, while reducing our energy efficiency,” critics said.

Uranium from Russia despite the Ukraine war: US President Biden wants to reduce the share

At a time when signs are gradually pointing towards a US presidential election and Donald Trump, who has been impeached again, is striving for power again, Joe Biden’s decision is a target for his political opponents. They play with the insecurity of the population and exploit the fear of Russia and Vladimir Putin. Because the truth is that the share of US imports of Russian uranium is small compared to supplies from other countries and has been reduced for a long time.

“So the rhetoric of the mining lobby and reality are actually very far apart,” sums up Mark Shanahan Newsweek.

Russian uranium for the USA: Biden is caught in the crossfire of political opponents ahead of the US election campaign

Dependence on Russia for energy supply has also been an important issue for European countries since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. As early as August 2022, the US government made it clear that there will be no long-term future for Russian uranium in US power generation. Like that Handelsblatt wrote at the time, despite the small proportion, there is currently no alternative to Russian uranium, since some nuclear power plants can only use a more efficient type of uranium rod that is only produced by Russia. This initially insurmountable dependency also reported on daily News.

At that time it was predicted that the USA would face a tremendous feat if they wanted to make domestic uranium production competitive with Russia’s. Joe Biden’s decision to designate areas of Arizona as national monuments is thwarting these plans again – and is dividing US politics at a critical time before the US election campaign, in which too donald trump wants to get involved, all the more so. (fbu)