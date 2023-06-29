Of Laura Cuppini

The White House spokesman said the 80-year-old president has suffered from sleep apnea since 2008 and has started using the device in recent weeks.

Joe Biden, 80, uses a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea. A White House spokesman made it known after photos of the US president circulated in which marks are evident on both cheeks. The device indeed very adherent. White House spokesman Andrew Bates, questioned by the press, said Biden has suffered from sleep apnea since 2008 and has started using CPAP in recent weeks to improve sleep quality. The first newspaper to publish the news was

Bloomberg

.

The oldest president According to the US press, the sleep disorders from which Biden suffers were already known: as vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) he had been diagnosed with an arrhythmia which doctors had attributed to probable sleep apnea, a disorder they suffer from about 30 million people only in the United States. Biden, who has announced his intention to run again in 2024, the senior president of US history. See also Cancer causes you to lose money and work. Those who are poorer have less chance of recovery

Airway obstruction The CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure, continuous positive airway pressure) a commonly used treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. composed of a hose connected to a nasal mask that delivers a constant and continuous quantity of air, improving breathing during sleep. Obstructive apnea is a medical condition characterized by interruptions in breathing due toobstruction — total or partial — of the upper airways. also known as Osas (obstructive sleep apnea syndrome), or obstructive sleep apnea syndrome.