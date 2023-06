US President Joe Biden. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas /POOL

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are meeting this Thursday (8) at the White House to discuss the war in Ukraine, the global economy and artificial intelligence. “While new technologies offer us incredible opportunities, they also provide our adversaries with more tools to do harm,” warned Sunak, who wants the UK to lead efforts to regulate artificial intelligence.

The prime minister also hopes to strengthen economic ties between the two nations, arguing that economic cooperation is as crucial to global security as military alliances. On the war in Ukraine, Biden and Sunak are expected to discuss the latest developments, including the destruction of a dam in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, which led to the flooding of nearby towns and the evacuation of thousands of residents. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the tragedy.

This is Sunak’s first visit to the White House since becoming prime minister in October 2022, but the two leaders have met three times before.