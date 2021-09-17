Joe Biden met with a small group of world leaders on Friday to prepare for the November COP26 discussions. The program will seek the reevaluation of commitments regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the reduction of methane emissions.

US President Joe Biden met virtually on September 17 with leaders of five countries (Argentina, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico and the United Kingdom), the Commission of the European Union and the United Nations to advance the discussions on the world’s next steps in the face of worsening climate change.

“We have to bring our highest possible ambitions to (COP26 in) Glasgow,” Biden said at the start of the Great Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, organized by the White House. He warned that, without major commitments from the major economies, “the objective set by the Paris Agreement” would get out of hand, a commitment signed by around 200 countries and where it is promised, among other points, to limit the increase in average temperature global to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The president of the White House also announced that he was committing the United States “to reduce emissions of gases that cause the greenhouse effect between 50% and 52% below the levels of 2005 by the year 2030”.

Without better action on the part of world leaders, António Guterres, the United Nations secretary general warned that warming could rise to 2.7 degrees by the end of the century. This could unleash catastrophes more shocking than what the planet has known in recent years. From floods and devastating hurricanes to wildfires. “Global figures for greenhouse gas emissions are going in the wrong direction,” said UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa. “What we have on the table is not enough.”

Espinosa, however, announced that he had received “very positive signals” in discussions with some countries regarding their commitments announced for COP26, which will begin on November 1 of this year.

Unfortunately, neither China nor India nor Russia participated in this meeting, three of the countries that appear on the list of the most polluting, along with the United States and the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

In this file photo from December 17, 2020, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an “immediate, rapid and large-scale” reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming. Berlin Germany. © AP – Michael Sohn

Reducing methane emissions, the other priority for Biden

The US president also confirmed that they are “working with the European Union and other partners to launch a global commitment” to “reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.”

Reaching this goal “will not only rapidly reduce the rate of global warming,” but will provide “other very valuable benefits, such as improving public health and agricultural production,” added Joe Biden, stating that he was confident of convincing more leaders from other countries. to join the initiative on methane.

According to the White House.

The United States and the European Union set the strictest emission reduction targets this year. But nations responsible for about half of global emissions such as China, India and Saudi Arabia have not spoken for now. While Brazil and Mexico, other major polluters, have already submitted their updated commitments to the UN, and according to analysts, they would cause higher emissions than their previous targets.

The president of COP26, Alok Sharma, stated that if “there is no action on the part of all countries, especially the largest economies, all these efforts run the risk of being in vain.”

On the other hand, this July 29 was known as the day of ecological debt, that is, the day when all the resources that the earth is capable of producing in a year were consumed. And from this day on, the overconsumption of the earth’s natural resources began, such as hydrocarbons, plants, animal products, among others. That day marked the beginning of the 100 days before COP26.

With EFE, AP, and Reuters