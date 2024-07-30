The president of United States, Joe Biden, and its Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaagreed this Tuesday in The importance of publishing the electoral records in Venezueladuring a telephone conversation about the situation, the White House reported in a shared statement.

Both leaders spoke about the Crisis in the neighbouring country after Sunday’s elections and reiterated that the electoral body must publish detailed information on the voting tables as soon as possible.

In the conversation, the leaders shared the perspective that the Venezuelan elections “represent a critical moment for democracy” on the continent and they “committed to continue working closely on this issue,” according to the statement.

Similarly, through the social network X, the White House made statements in reference to the questioned results released by the National Electoral Council of Venezuela in which the awards the victory to Nicolás Maduro with 51.2% of the votes, compared to 44.2% for the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, supported by María Corina Machado.

In its publication, it was stated that the US government “has been closely following the elections” in addition to the “subsequent announcements of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela.” It was stated that the authorities are still being asked to “publish complete, transparent and detailed voting results, including by polling station“.

As stated, It is “critical” that the results be shown since there are “clear signs” that what was announced by the CNE does not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. “We are also reviewing other electoral data shared by civil society organisations and reports from international electoral observers,” they said.

According to the Brazilian government, Lula da Silva reiterated during the half-hour conversation with Biden his country’s position of “continuing to work for the normalization of the political process” in Venezuela, and said that the publication of the minutes was “fundamental.”

In addition, Biden thanked the president “for his leadership” in the neighboring country, given that Da Silva has played an important mediating role between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the anti-Chavez opposition in the months leading up to the elections.

The statement as a whole has weight in the current political panorama because, despite the official results of the Venezuelan government, the opposition, for its part, He claims to have obtained victory with more than 70% of the minutes of the process, and that the partial result is favorable to González Urrutia, who said he would get around 70% of the votes compared to 30% for the president and candidate for re-election.

Several countries have requested the publication of the minutes to verify the results and Numerous protests have broken out across the country, where 750 people have been arrested, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and at least 11 people have died, according to non-governmental organizations.

US says expulsion of diplomats reflects lack of democracy in Venezuela



In addition to what it has expressed about the election results, the United States government has also expressed its “concern” about Venezuela’s decision to expel the diplomatic representations of several Latin American countries after the elections.

So far, the diplomats expelled are those of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Dominican Republic and Uruguayafter their governments questioned the results issued by the CNE.

It is certainly a circumstance that concerns us and to which we are paying close attention.

“It is certainly a circumstance that concerns us and to which we are paying close attention,” he said at a press conference. Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the United States Department of Statea country that does not have diplomatic relations with Caracas.

“I think it shows the Maduro regime’s intolerance and lack of commitment to the democratic principles that other countries in the region defend,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson also said that the Venezuelan presidential elections were “undermined by anti-democratic actions, political repression and electoral manipulation,” and reiterated the United States’ demand that the electoral body publish all voting records that demonstrate Maduro’s alleged victory.

*With information from EFE