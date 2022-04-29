The American President, Joe Bidenand its Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will try to coordinate this Friday a response to the expected increase in migrants on the border with the end of Title 42, a rule by which the US has expelled undocumented migrants during the pandemic.

(Read: Biden will strengthen the border despite the brake on his immigration policy)

This was indicated by senior White House officials in a conference call with journalists shortly before the virtual meeting of both leaders.

(You are interested in: Colombian died by drowning crossing the border to the United States)

We anticipate that with the end of Title 42 in a couple of weeks we may experience higher numbers of arrivals at our borders

However, US officials stressed that this “greater migratory flow will also have an impact on Mexico” so it will be essential “to trust the (bilateral) alliance more than ever to have a coordinated response.”

Title 42 is a pandemic-protected measure imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, during the term of then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021), and which has continued under Biden. .

That measure, which is expected to end on May 23, means that the United States automatically deports most undocumented immigrants who arrive at its southern border, without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum.

Immigrants try to cross into the United States through the Rio Grande. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Despite the Biden administration’s announcement that it was going to rescind Title 42 in May, the decision now depends on the decision of a Louisiana judge who suspended the government’s preparations for 14 days to end that norm and who set a hearing for the next May 13 in which it could adopt a definitive resolution.

Biden and López Obrador will also talk about the next Summit of the Americaswhich will take place at the beginning of June in Los Angeles (USA), and where the migration issue will be one of its main axes.

See also Raid on Kharkiv, the mayor: "Staying in shelters" - Video Mexico has truly been a leader in the regional response and we are grateful for that.

“We have a shared interest in mobilizing a broad hemispheric response to the historic flows we are seeing, and the summit will be an important opportunity to do so,” US officials said.

Since it began implementation in March 2020, the United States has used Title 42 more than 1.8 million times to expel undocumented migrants to Mexico or their countries of origin without allowing them to apply for asylum, according to government data.

The US government is working with its allies in the region “to create a more cohesive and global approach” to manage migratory flows in the continent and recalled that in the last two months it has signed agreements with Costa Rica and Panama.

EFE

More world news

– At least 8 dead and 71 injured leaves suicide attack in Kabul mosque

– Zelenski was close to being captured by the Russians at the beginning of the war

– False gynecologist placed ‘Colombian sticks’ as contraceptives