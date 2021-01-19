A huge flag will take the place of the public at the inauguration of Biden as president of the United States. Alex Brandon / AP

The Administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the United States begins this Wednesday, January 20 at 12:00 noon. The inauguration of the president and the first vice president will be held in Washington under the strictest security measures, forced by the pandemic and threats from far-right groups after the assault on the Capitol on January 6. It will also be the first relief since 1869 where the current president is not present to deliver the witness to his successor. More than 10,000 elements of the National Guard have been deployed to the city for the ceremony. The number of uniformed men is expected to reach 25,000 this Wednesday, twice the number of reserves used in past ceremonies. The capital authorities have asked not to travel to the city for the investiture and that the best thing is to follow the event on television. Here are the keys to a historic day:

What will the ceremony be like?

Biden, who will become the 46th president of the United States, has insisted that the ceremony be held abroad, a tradition that began in 1865 with Andrew Jackson as president. The Democrat’s team proposed that the oath be moved inside the Capitol because of the risks posed by the pandemic and threats from extremist groups. However, the event will take place on the steps of the west part of the complex that houses the US Congress as it has been done since the inauguration of Ronald Reagan in 1981. Donald Trump is expected to leave Washington on Wednesday morning for the State of Florida. You must fly before noon because afterwards you can no longer use Air Force One.

Public events have been limited. The traditional parade down Constitution Avenue will not take place. Neither did the inaugural dance, since the convention center that hosts it has been converted into a field hospital to attend the pandemic. The number of guests who will witness the oath has been reduced. Biden will give his first speech from the stage mounted on the steps focused on the reunification of the country. There will be no public on the esplanade of the National Mall, closed to pedestrians. The organizers have occupied that space, traditionally occupied by massive concentrations, with United States flags.

Who will be present?

In addition to members of the House of Representatives, Senate and Cabinet, only a handful of guests will be able to witness the event in person. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend accompanied by Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Former President Jimmy Carter, 96, will not travel to Washington for the first time since he left the White House in 1981. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence will go to the steps of the Capitol.

Biden will swear by a bible that has been in his family since the late 1800s. Leo O’Donovan, a Jesuit priest who was president of Georgetown University, will lead the opening prayer. O’Donovan and Biden are old acquaintances. The father conducted the funeral of Beau Biden, the son of the former Vice President who died in 2015. The flag honors will go to Andrea Hall, a South Fulton, Georgia fire marshal.

The popular singer Lady Gaga will be in charge of singing the national anthem. The singer was honored to participate in this historic event. This will be followed by a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman, a young African-American author whose work focuses on feminism and issues of race. He has advanced to the local media that his poem will be aimed at opening “a new chapter of dignity, integrity, hope and unity in the United States.”

The musical performance of the investiture ceremony will be in charge of Jennifer López. This Monday it was also confirmed that country star Garth Brooks is also joining the celebrations of the new Administration. “It is not a political statement. It is a declaration of unity, ”said the musician at a press conference, who avoided singing four years ago for Donald Trump, but did so in 2009 for the beginning of the Obama era.

The television special

For the first time since 1949 there will be no inaugural ball. Like practically all public events in the world at the time of the pandemic, this one has become virtual. Actor Tom Hanks will host a star-studded 8:30 p.m. EDT show featuring musical numbers by Justin Timberlake, Jersey idol Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

Also present in the 90 minute special will be Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend. Biden’s transition team ensures that the ceremony will be broadcast on the major television networks in the United States and on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch platforms.