In a more relevant vote for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, favorites to face each other on November 5 in the US presidential elections, emerged victorious from the Michigan primaries. The day was more complicated for the current president, Joe Biden, who, in a state with a large Arab-American population, faced a large progressive sector within his party, whose vote of punishment for the handling of the war in Gaza ended as the second most voted option among Democrats.

The war in the Gaza Strip was President Joe Biden's main rival in the Michigan primaries, this February 27. With around 79% of the votes, 12% counted, andThe current president and candidate for re-election managed to consolidate the electoral trends in his favor irreversibly.according to Edison Project projections.

Biden achieved 79% support compared to 16% of “uncommitted” votesa key figure because it measures the vote to punish the president for his support for Israel in the Gaza Strip conflict in areas with a large Arab population.

Michigan offers an “uncommitted” voting option as a way to question whether a designated candidate has the support of the party's base.

The Michigan primaries also have great electoral weight due to its status as a 'swing state' or undecided state., that is, one of the territories where both Republicans and Democrats have the opportunity to win popular favor on November 5. Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by only 2.8%.

Furthermore, the role of the Arab American community is especially relevant on this occasion. In the context of the war between Israel and Hamas, Joe Biden has been the target of criticism from the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party in relation to his almost unconditional support for Tel-Aviv, a situation that does not make the community with Arab roots in Michigan happy.

“Listen Michigan,” one of the groups that promoted the “uncommitted vote,” celebrated Tuesday's results, saying: “Our movement was victorious tonight and greatly exceeded our expectations. Tens of thousands of Michigan Democrats, many of whom voted for Biden in 2020, are not committed to his re-election due to the war in Gaza.”

Despite the controversy with the protest vote, Joe Biden emerges stronger from Michigan, after winning the three previous primaries (New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina) without even having formally appeared on the ballot in the first two.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas affects confidence in Biden

Biden's strongest opponent was not Dean Phillips but the “uncommitted” vote (the equivalent of the blank vote). Democratic activist groups called for filling out the ballots in these Democratic primaries with “non-committed”in a way of political protest against the position of the US Government regarding the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The pressure strategy was consolidated with 16% of the popular vote, according to Edison Project projections. The “uncommitted” outvoted Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, the other two Democratic challengers on the Michigan ballot.

“It is a resounding victory for the pro-Palestinian and anti-war movement in our country,” said Abbas Alawieh, spokesman for the pro-Palestinian movement within the Democratic electorate in Michigan.

Although a survey conducted in early February by Harvard University, cited by Reuters, showed that 64% of the Democratic electorate approves the Biden Administration's handling of the war between Israel and Hamasthe campaign team of the current American president has expressed concerns about the discontent of anti-war activists.

Eric Suter-Bull holds a Vote Uncommitted sign outside a polling place at Saline Middle School for the Michigan primary election in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. © AP / Paul Sancya

“We are taking this seriously. The president himself has said repeatedly that he listens to these protesters and that he believes their cause is important,” said an official from Biden's campaign team for the Reuters agency.

The ruling party presumes that Biden has secured the most influential sectors in his search for re-election, referring to unions, women and the African-American vote. However, The offensive in Gaza is generating intense reactions, especially among the youth, and the complaint could go from popular criticism to electoral pressure at any moment.

Donald Trump wins comfortably in Michigan

The Republicans also went out to vote this Tuesday in primaries, although the electoral delegates that will be awarded to the winner will finish being distributed at a convention on March 2.

Dispelling any suspicion of surprisefollowing the large influx of moderate conservatives in the state, Donald Trump far surpassed his only competitor in the primary, Nikki Haley, with an overwhelming 66% of electoral favor (with 10% scrutinized), compared to the 29% obtained by the former US ambassador to the UN, according to AP information.

The New York tycoon has swept all five state primaries, of which the only remaining rival is Nikki Haleywho remains resilient and focused on Super Tuesday, March 5, where 15 states will have simultaneous election days and the future of the Republican candidacy will be clarified, although Trump starts with a solid advantage within the preferences.

“We have only seen a handful of states vote (…) We take one state at a time, day by day,” said Nikki Haley for the American network 'CNN' after learning the results of this February 27.



A man walks behind a voting booth as Democrats and Republicans hold their Michigan presidential primary election in Detroit, Michigan, United States, on February 27, 2024. © Reuters / Dieu-Nalio Chery

Michigan is the last state to be contested for both parties before Super Tuesday, where the United States could confirm an electoral rematch between Trump and Biden in the November presidential elections. A highly probable scenario after the results of the 'early' primaries.

With AP, Reuters and local media