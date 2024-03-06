US President, Democrat Joe Biden, and former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) They won their party's primary elections in Californialast Tuesday, according to the projections of the American press.

Their superiority at the polls against the rivals of their respective formations was so overwhelming that their victories were confirmed just five minutes after the Californian polling stations closed, at 8:00 p.m. local time (4:00 GMT on Wednesday).

With 33 percent of the vote, the American president appears with 88.4 percent of the votesabove the 2.9 percent registered by Dean Phillips, congressman from Minnesota, and the 2.8 percent of self-help book writer Marianne Williamson, who officially withdrew weeks ago from the race for the Democratic nomination and has attended again.

For its part, Trump had 73.9 percent of the voteswhile Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina, added 21 percent when 45% of the votes had been counted.

Within this Super Tuesday, a crucial event in which fifteen states and several territories held primaries to elect the presidential candidates for the November elections, California is where the most delegates are distributed: 424 Democrats and 169 Republicans.

Share Biden's lead over Trump has decreased substantially. Photo:To Drago. Bloomberg

Looking ahead to a rerun of the electoral battle between Biden and Trump in November, California is a state with a clear Democratic vocation in the last 35 years and the current American president took an advantage, 29 points, 5 million votes, over his rival in 2020.

However, a recent study from the University of Berkeley showed that Biden's lead over Trump has decreased substantiallyup to 18 points, for his management of the Israeli invasion of Gaza and due to the factor of his age.

Until March 5, Biden had only lost two delegates during the previous electoral appointments and Trump, who arrived emboldened after the Supreme Court lifted his disqualification in Colorado on Monday, had prevailed over Haley in each and every one of the 'caucuses' or previous primaries, with the exception of those in the District of Columbia last weekend.

However, despite its indisputable advantage, Biden and Trump will have to wait a few more days to reach their parties' nominationbecause even if they had obtained all the delegates on this Super Tuesday, they would not have reached the magic figure of 1,968 and 1,215 that the Democrat and the Republican need, respectively, to be officially candidates.

EFE

