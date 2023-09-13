Two impeachments to one. Because if the first US president to be impeached twice while in office, in 2019 and 2021, was Donald Trump, now it’s Joe Biden’s turn. Today, the President of the House Kevin McCarthy pointed the finger at the current occupant of the White House, asking his committees to open a formal impeachment investigation into Biden. Of course, the accusations that the American president profited directly from his son Hunter’s foreign affairs still need to be proven. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption,” McCarthy said. This is ”extreme politics in its worst form,” countered White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams.

Also abroad, this time due to alleged pressure on the Ukrainian government, are the accusations that led the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to request the start of impeachment proceedings against Trump on September 24 2019. The accusation was of abuse of power of the US presidency to favor the personal and political interests of Trump, who allegedly withheld military aid intended for Kiev to put pressure on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky so that an investigation into corruption in the towards Biden and his son Hunter. The trial, which began in January 2020, ended with Trump’s acquittal in February.

The second impeachment proceeding against Trump was initiated on January 13, 2021 by the House of Representatives just one week before the presidential term expired. The case concerns the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 for which, according to Democrats and some Republicans, Trump was responsible. The motivations for the accusation are to be found in the ‘Save America March’ speech which, according to some, contained an implicit invitation to insurrection. On that occasion, Trump had in fact urged his voters to march peacefully towards the Capitol to avoid the certification of Joe Biden’s victory by Congress.

Trump and Biden are not the only two presidents in the United States against whom impeachment proceedings have been initiated. Before them, in fact, the same happened to Andrew Johnson in 1868 and to Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice.