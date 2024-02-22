The administration of the president of the United States, Joe Bidenis analyzing applying New measures that complicate the migrants pass your initial exam asylum on the border of the North American country, this due to the lack of actions in Congress.

In addition, the measures would also seek to make the deportation of some foreigners much simpler, according to the statement of three officials of USA for NBC News.

And in an exclusive for NBC News, officials explained that so far there is nothing clear about how the new measures would be applied, although it could be as follows:

– By executive order, as the former president did at the time donald trump during his administration

– Through a new federal regulation, a measure that could take months to be implemented

It is important to note that so far it is not a fact that Joe Biden will implement such measures because there are weeks of analysis left, since these policies seek to reduce the irregular crosses of migrants at the southern border of the American Union, order Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prioritize the removal of newly arrived migrants and raise standards in credible fear interviews.

On the matter, officials detailed that raising the level of asylum and deporting more recently arrived undocumented people are actions that can be taken very quickly.

