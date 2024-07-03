US President Joe Biden acknowledged to an ally that he may not be able to save his candidacy if he does not convince the public in the coming days that he is ready for the job, the New York Times reported on Tuesday (2).

So far, the US president has publicly remained steadfast in maintaining his re-election campaign for the White House, despite criticism from within his own party after his disastrous performance in last week’s debate against former Republican President Donald Trump.

Although the ally, whose identity was not revealed by the newspaper, stressed that Biden is still “deeply immersed” in the fight for reelection, he also stressed that the president “understands that his upcoming appearances on television and at public events have to go well.”

In the coming days, an interview with George Stephanopoulos from the broadcaster is scheduled ABCand also rallies in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two of the key states in determining the winner of the November 5 elections.

According to the New York Times, the source spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss “a delicate situation,” and as the newspaper noted, it is the first indication that the president is seriously considering whether he can bounce back from a disastrous performance on the debate stage in Atlanta.

A senior Biden adviser, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the president is “well aware of the political challenge he faces.”

The president has been harshly criticized for his performance in the debate in which he projected an aged image, with a hoarse voice and difficulty finishing some of his sentences, increasing doubts among voters and members of the Democratic Party about his ability to continue governing and face Trump in the November elections.

The 81-year-old president acknowledged Tuesday that he “almost fell asleep” during his confrontation with Trump and attributed his fatigue to trips he had made a few days earlier to Italy for the G7 summit and to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in World War II.