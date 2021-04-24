The president of USA, Joe Biden, recognized as a “genocide” the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire during World War I, the first head of the White House to use that term, a decision that triggers tension with Turkey.

The recognition, through a statement issued this Saturday by the White House, increases tensions with Turkey, a NATO ally that strongly rejects that designation that has already been adopted by some thirty countries, including France and Russia.

“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a statement, using that word that the presidents of the United States had resisted uttering.

“Every year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we pledge to prevent such atrocity from happening again. As of April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by the Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to death in an extermination campaign, “the text reads.

A ceremony in Yerevan this Saturday on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. Photo: EFE

“We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost in history. And we remember it so that we always remain vigilant against the corrosive influence of hatred in all its forms,” ​​he added.

Tension with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Already a couple of days ago, when the news that Biden would acknowledge the genocide had transpired, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had come out to warn on Thursday that he will continue to “defend the truth against those who support the lie of the so-called ‘Armenian genocide ‘for political purposes’.

Biden made the announcement just on the day of the 106th anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian massacre in 1915, when troops from the Ottoman Empire were fighting Tsarist Russia during World War I in the region that is now Armenia.

Joe Biden’s announcement will strain relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS

As noted by Bloomberg, Biden anticipated his decision in a call to Erdogan, although that contact was not officially recognized. Communication between the two leaders was “tense”, it transpired.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, had also anticipated: “I have learned that President Biden intends for the United States to recognize the Armenian genocide, becoming the first American president to do so.”

Biden’s decision comes after 100 members of Congress urged Biden in a letter to fulfill his electoral promise on the issue. “The shameful silence of the United States government regarding the historical fact of the Armenian genocide has continued for too long, and must end,” said that letter.

The United States Congress recognized the killings as genocide in December 2019 in a symbolic vote.

The Armenian genocide is recognized by some thirty countries and by the historical community. According to estimates, between 1.2 and 1.5 million Armenians were killed during World War I by troops from the Ottoman Empire, then an ally of Germany and Austria-Hungary.

Although it has no legal consequences, the designation would upset Ankara, which rejects the term “genocide” and denies an extermination, while evoking reciprocal massacres against a background of civil war and famine that left hundreds of thousands dead on both sides.

Washington, correspondent

CB