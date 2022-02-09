The American entrepreneur makes his debut at Le Iene as a special correspondent and remembers his great bond with the presenter Nadia Toffa

Joe Bastianich makes his debut as a special correspondent in the irreverent show of Hyenas. The program returns tonight on Italia 1 with lots of news and with two totally exceptional conductors.

To take the field to lead the program signed Italia 1 are Belen Rodriguez And Teo Mammuccari, ready to bring a breath of fresh air. The news about the show are many and we will be able to find out during the first episode that will be broadcast this evening.

A completely new study, topical inquiries and entertainment brackets will also see the appearance of a new and special hyena. To a great surprise dressed in the classic uniform of the program we will also see the well-known entrepreneur Joe Bastianich.

The 53-year-old has joined the large family of Le Iene and tells of the great bond he had with the extraordinary Nadia Toffa. The latter passed away on August 13, 2019 due to a bad cancer that she fought with extreme courage to the end.

Joe Bastianich the special relationship with Nadia Toffa

The US entrepreneur former judge of Masterchef Italy and of Italia’s got talent he will take part as a special correspondent within Le Iene. The program signed Italia 1 will begin its new one which took place this evening 9 February with lots of news and great twists.

In a historic interview, Joe himself had told the strong bond he had created over the years with Nadia Toffa. Shortly after the death of the young presenter, the entrepreneur had stated: “Nadia Toffa was a great friend. A super electric person has been an accomplice in so many things we have done together “.

Today, a few hours after his debut as a special correspondent in a suit and tie, Joe explains his feelings to the newspaper Handle: “Today be special correspondent of Le Iene it is my personal challenge, my challenge of the moment, to which I want to dedicate myself by giving 100 percent “.

“Anyway, everything else is and always will be part of my life and who I am. I would like to bring a different perspective, new, touching on intense, uncomfortable but extremely real and current themes. Without setting limits. We have many ideas in mind, let’s see where they will lead us “.

“I’ve always followed Le Iene. What do I like most? Which is iconic and who like me go straight to the truth, outspoken “ the entrepreneur ends with a huge smile.