Joe Barone is dead. Firoentina: “Deep pain and immense sadness”

“With deep pain and immense sadness, Fiorentina today loses one of its points of reference, a figure who has marked the recent history of the Club and who will never be forgotten. The General Director Giuseppe Barone, after the illness that occurred on Sunday, came passed away today at the “San Raffaele” hospital in Milan. Rocco Commisso and his family, Daniele Pradè, Nicolas Burdisso, Alessandro Ferrari, Vincenzo Italiano, Cristiano Biraghi and all of Fiorentina are devastated by the terrible loss of a man who offered his great professionalism, his heart and his passion for these colors, of a friend available and always close in all moments, both the happiest ones and, above all, the most difficult ones. The whole purple world gathers in an embrace moved by his wife Camilla, his children and the entire Barone family in this moment of enormous despair”.

Who was Joe Barone, goodbye to Commisso's right-hand man

Joe Barone didn't make it. The general director of Fiorentina died at the age of 57 – he would have turned 58 tomorrow 20 March – after the illness he suffered on Sunday in Bergamo. The Viola club loses a pillar, the point of reference and right-hand man of owner Rocco Commisso. Barone leaves behind his wife Camilla, who followed him to Florence, and four children, Pietro, Salvatore, Giuseppe and Gabriella.

Joe Barone, from Sicily to Brooklyn, the pairing with Commisso

Giuseppe Barone, known as Joe, was born in Pozzallo, former province of Ragusa, on March 20, 1966. At the age of 8 he moved with his family to Brooklyn. After his economic studies he worked in various banking institutions and it was in this period that he met Commisso, who identified the man to whom to entrust operational tasks in the Mediacom company. The duo remains very solid in football too, after the purchase of Fiorentina in 2019.

Joe Barone, his soccer experience with the New York Cosmos

Barone arrives in Viola after his experience at the New York Cosmos, purchased by Commisso in 2017 and in which he held the role of vice president. After the purchase of Fiorentina, Barone returned permanently to Italy and managed all the most relevant dossiers for the ownership, up to the final jewel of Viola Park, a prelude to Commisso's dream of the new Fiorentina stadium.

Barone was a figure much loved by Viola fans, who dedicated several chants to him. Barone's managerial qualities are also recognized with the Maestrelli Award for his work in the 2022-2023 season.