The funeral home of Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone, who died on Tuesday 19 March at San Raffaele in Milan, where he had been hospitalized following an illness suffered last Sunday a few hours earlier, was opened at 9 this morning at Viola Park. of the match against Atalanta.

The funeral home of Barone, who would have turned 58 today, will remain open until 9pm. Among the first to arrive was President Rocco Commisso, who landed this morning at dawn from New York and immediately went to say his final farewell to the lifelong friend and collaborator. The family, managers, coaches, players and employees of the Giglia club were present. Funeral in New York next week.