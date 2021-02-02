The Joe Arroyo impersonator He generated controversy by ensuring that they sabotaged the presentation he gave last Saturday, January 30, in I am, great battles.

Through your Facebook account, Ytalo Faijó He pointed out that the alleged incident damaged his interpretation of “The Rebellion” when he confronted Julio Cornejo, an imitator of Juan Luis Guerra, for a place in the platform of consecrated persons.

“Today (January 30) I participated in the battles of I am and they sabotaged the track. Tremendous disappointment, for God’s sake. I’m very ashamed of others. Now I understand why they feel so safe, “said the contestant.

Joe Arroyo impersonator launches harsh accusation against Yo soy on Facebook

Despite this, a large part of the users assured that they did not notice any type of manipulation in the musical track used by the production of I am, great battles.

The Republic attempted to communicate with the production of I am to obtain the respective discharges. However, until the closing of the note, there was no response.

Let’s remember that ‘Joe Arroyo’ became the winner of the show’s second season in 2012. On that occasion, the artist managed to beat ‘Camilo Sesto’ (Marco Bruno) and ‘Axl Rose’ (César Osorio).

‘Juan Luis Guerra’ beats ‘Joe Arroyo’ in Yo soy

On January 30, ‘Joe Arroyo’ arrived at Yo soy, great battles and challenged ‘Juan Luis Guerra’, but failed to beat the established imitator.

On this occasion, Italo Faijó sang the song “La rebellión”, while his opponent sang “La bilirubina”.

At the end of both presentations, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern congratulated ‘Joe Arroyo’ for copying the attitude of the original artist; however, Maricarmen Marín assured that the imitation had been lost a bit.

‘Joe Arroyo’ returned to I am after overcoming COVID-19

Ytalo Faijó, imitator of Joe Arroyo in Yo soy, he returned to the characterization program last Saturday. As recalled, the artist’s health was damaged by the coronavirus.

After fighting his fight against the disease, he stepped on the Latina set to face ‘Juan Luis Guerra’.

joe brook

‘Joe Arroyo’ in ICU for the coronavirus

In August 2020, a Facebook post went viral announcing that Ítalo Faijó was in poor health after catching COVID-19.

The Joe Arroyo impersonator had been admitted to the ICU for low blood oxygen saturation.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.