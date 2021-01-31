The Bidens moved into the White House over the weekend. Employees are now delighted that the residence is filled with life again.

But there have already been the first changes in the Staff the presidential residence.

Washington – To the new US President Joe Biden First of all there is a lot of work to do. Especially the fight against that Coronavirus is high on the agenda for the 78-year-old. But something else also had to be done in the first few days of his presidency: moving to the White House. Last weekend the time had come: President Biden and them First Lady Jill have settled in what is probably the most famous residence of a president.

This is supposed to make the employees on the property happy. “The residence is filled with life again,” said an unnamed source CNN. “It’s like that honeymoonwhen everything feels new. ”According to the report, there was already an evening at the cinema in the first few days with the grandchildren of the US president piled in the seats, all of course in compliance with the pandemic measures.

Joe and Jill Biden at the White House: Family settles in well – dogs arrived from Delaware

On Sunday they would be dogs arrived from Delaware, two German shepherds. The White House press release said: “Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loves running around on the lawn south of the White House.” Champ has lived with the Bidens for a long time a station that saves pets.

The family seems to have settled in well. Visited on Sunday Joe Biden with his son Hunter and his granddaughters Finnegan and Maisy the church. A visit to a restaurant in Washington on the fifth day of his presidency lets Biden catch up with the number of restaurants he visited Donald Trump. In his four years in Washington, Trump rarely ate out and when he did, he only ate in the steak house Trump Hotel.

Bidens moved into the White House: New precautionary measures in the fight against Corona

When the Biden family moved into the White House The precautionary measures in the fight against also changed there Covid-19. “Every employee wears a mask, especially when he is near the family,” said a long-term employee CNN. The majority of employees also got the first dose of vaccination received, some already the second.

Joe and Jill Biden in the White House: New Chief Servant in Office

Otherwise, the staff work in White house “as usual”. Timothy Harleth, executive officer and servant in the White House was on the day of the Inauguration of Biden went. He was hired by Trump. As a rule, White House employees remain employees across multiple presidencies and are not politically affiliated with the presidents and first ladies. Harleth, however, switched from in 2017 at the request of Melania Trump from Trump’s Washington Hotel to the White House.

“He wasn’t particularly popular,” said a former official of the White house. The management of the office of the “chief usher”, something like the chief servant of the White House, has now Katie Hinson inside. Under Trump, she was Harleth’s deputy until the First lady pushed through her wish. (fmü)

