Jody Cecchetto against Linus after the criticism of his father Claudio

Jody Cecchetto defends his father Claudio from Linus' criticisms: it all began when, the day after the broadcast of the Rai documentary People from Cecchetto Linus, during his program broadcast on Radio Deejay, commented on the ratings by stating: “Rai 1 was very bad yesterday, evidently there was something very uninteresting”.

And to Nicola Savino's joke: “How stupid are you”, Linus replied: “Eh, how stupid is that”. A criticism to which Jody Cecchetto responded by publishing a video of her on his profile Instagram.

“I hope this video can be seen by many people who follow the world of radio. It's something I urgently needed to do, to say. A message without rancor or malice to Linus, whose great professionalism I recognize and to whom I feel the need to have my say publicly. Because one of the most important people in my life has something to do with it (who doesn't know about this video) and it has something to do with the work that I have temporarily suspended but which I would like to continue to explore and experience in the future. And now I am 'free' to say what I feel and proudly take full responsibility for my words” wrote the young man.

In the video, therefore, Jody Cecchetto states: “Hi Pasquale, allow me to address you on first terms even if we don't know each other since I've been listening to your program for a long time, it's a bit like I know you. I heard you found People from Cecchetto 'very uninteresting'. This docu is not merely a tribute to Claudio Cecchetto, but is a hug to and from the protagonist friends present in the film, whose stories are retraced. Stories that have become history because they have changed the language of communication, radio and TV in Italy. Stories that represent an unforgettable personal youth for an entire generation.”

“Perhaps you didn't consider that by belittling the documentary you also belittled the passionate testimonies and the story of people who I have always seen whom you treated as lifelong colleagues and friends in the various interviews or in the moments in which you spoke about them: I'm talking about Lorenzo Jovanotti , Rosario Fiorello, Gerry Scotti, Amadeus and also Fabio Volo, who I think works in your radio, but has given himself with great affection”.

The young man then continues: “The thing I was most sorry to hear is when you defined him as an idiot because – as you said – he is the person thanks to whom you are basically there and Radio Deejay exists. Even just for this reason without considering everything else, he doesn't seem so stupid to me. I've been hanging out in the world of social media for a few years, I love it but what bothered me so much are the digs. I am learning and I still have to learn but I think I have learned one thing: the words spoken in front of a microphone are important. What you said is a dissing – a vulgar dig from social media, nothing to do with the professional figure of one of the most loved speakers in Italy, leader of the radio which should be the coolest of all. I didn't warn anyone about this video and I take responsibility for what I said.”

A video that Linus himself commented on, writing: “You're a good boy, and it honors you that you defend dad. You will never understand the rest. Fortunately. Good luck for everything”.