There Frank Herbert saga it was never made by Alejandro Jodorowsky, and the public wants to know how it went: this is the thinking behind the crowdfunding campaign start up for the realization of the Blu-ray of Jodorowsky’s Dune limited edition.

The Blu-ray of the documentary directed by Frank Pavich it will retrace the whole process that has been behind this enterprise that has not seen the end; Pavich collects everything within this work, together with the chats with Jodorowsky himself that took place over the course of three years, where the project is retraced from his initial thought to its failure, together with interviews with the great faces of the cinema of the time, including HR Giger, Gary Kurtz and Nicholas Winding Refn.

The casket from Jodorowsky’s Dune will contain inside, in addition to the Blu-ray Master HD made available thanks to Valmyn and Wanted, a cardboard slipcase with a new artwork, an alternative artwork for the cover of the internal Amaray, the limited copy numbering the purchase of one of the pieces within the first 500 and the name of all participants in the project.

That edition is purchasable only from the official website, where you can book your copy by supporting the project. For Blu-ray to see the light, they need to be purchased in advance first 300 copies by 10 January 2022. You can find it all at this link, reminding you that it will not be available anywhere else except on the official website entered above.

“The Greatest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made” is what people refer to Dunes even today, a project that never saw its realization. After the exit of the film version by Denis Villeneuve (of which you can find our review here), the mystery behind the failure to make the first film attracts even more fans of the time saga.

We also remind you that the Part 2 of Dunes, all the information about what we know about the following can be found in our dedicated article.