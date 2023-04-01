British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, known for her role in the film Queen & Smith from 2019 (modern version of the classic Bonnie & Clyde), is one of the most effervescent personalities in show business. She stands out not only for being a fashion icon, but for her rising career as an actress. In fact, he confirmed his participation in ‘Sex education’ and also in the next installment of Disney + ‘The acolyte’, the new Star Wars series, in which he revealed that he will take part, although without drawing the lightsaber.

While all these projects are coming to fruition, the 34-year-old interpreter shone a couple of days ago in Los Angeles on the red carpet during the avant-premier of the film Mystery in sight, in which she plays Countess Sekou, one of the suspects in the kidnapping of the Maharaja, who is in the crosshairs of detectives Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) and Nick (Adam Sandler). We chatted with her for a few minutes via Zoom about her participation in this new Netflix premiere.

—What has demanded of you to play a character like Countess Sekou?

—It was a lot of fun to align with those elements playing someone who is very glamorous and who thinks that people are beneath her. But she is also a person who takes things seriously and believes, with all her spirit, in what she says. I think it was a very interesting opportunity, people don’t usually see me as a comedic actress, so it was fun getting to her and exercising that job. I hope you guys love watching this from me because I actually had a lot of fun making it.

Enigmatic and elegant. Jodie Turner-Smith (left) as Countess Sekou. Photo: diffusion

—How has the experience of sharing a camera with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler been?

—The minute you start working with them, you realize why they are big stars, the reason why they make the movie. At first it was intimidating to talk to them, but you realize that they are such down-to-earth guys, so cool and that they are cultivating this environment full of collaboration, enjoyment and kindness. It was very good, I liked doing it and would do it again.

—How do you handle your career as an actress, mother and model?

I think that I, like many of the women who came before me, did it with fewer resources than I have. You just do it: work with all your heart. I started this journey as a mother and I am very grateful for that, but I want my daughter to experience life with me, I want to do it all and I’m going to do it. I think that right now, that I am driving and starting my career, there are many things in front of me, hopefully, I hope that you can continue to see me on screens.

