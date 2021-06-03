Fama writing

Go down in film history as Clint Eastwood, Agnès Varda, and Jane Fonda. Actress and director Jodie Foster will receive the greatest tribute at the Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from July 6 to 17 after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic.

Foster will receive the Golden Palm of Honor45 years after being invited for the first time at age 13, as a co-star in the iconic film Taxi Driver, which catapulted her to the category of child prodigy of the cinema and earned her an Oscar nomination in 1977.

The organization of the festival, through a statement, welcomed “a brilliant artistic career, a unique personality and a discreet but firm commitment to the great issues of our time.”

Precisely, her last Golden Globe nomination was for The Mauritanian, a drama in which she plays the lawyer who defends Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a prisoner in Guantánamo prison without any charge. He has also directed series chapters in recent years, including the political ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Black Mirror’. “Jodie Foster’s aura embodies modernity, the radiant intelligence of independence and the vindication of freedom,” wrote festival director Pierre Lescure about the two-time Oscar winner, and that He became a figure in the LGTBI movement when he chose the 2013 Golden Globes platform for his speech. “She questions with her penetrating gaze, learns from others and is willing to move away from her beliefs to forge a new morality. Choose the Right. An idea that she strives to convey in the decisions she makes as an actress and director, and that makes her so precious in these confusing times. We will honor her with warmth and admiration, ”added Thierry Frémaux.

Yesterday Jodie foster responded to the organization of the Cannes Festival. “It is a festival to which I owe so much, that it has completely changed my life. My first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me. Showing one of my films here has always been a dream for me. I am flattered that Cannes has thought of me and I am very honored to be able to pass on some words of wisdom, to tell some adventures to a new generation of filmmakers, ”she said.

The 58-year-old actress has directed 4 films and has been the interpreter of Acusados ​​for more than 50 years and the always mentioned The Silence of the Innocents, a film that turned 30 and was celebrated by its cast with a long conversation between Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

On the other hand, after presenting a symbolic edition with the protocols for COVID-19 in 2020, the festival will be held two months later than usual and will coincide with the lifting dates of the restrictions in France. Today they will announce the list of films that will compete and that will be judged by the jury chaired by American director Spike Lee.

