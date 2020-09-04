LIVE video of war between gravel mafia and police in Dhaulpur

Taking notice of Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia being found to be infected with Corona virus, he appealed to the people who came in contact with him, Kovid-19. This news spread like a fire on social media and stirred up the BJP leaders of Phalodi and Osian region including Jodhpur.After this news, many BJPEs of Jodhpur including Osia and Phalodi region reached the hospital to get themselves examined. On the other hand, there are many activists who shared their photos with Pooni on social media, but as soon as the news of infection came, they deleted the pictures from social media. Such workers are shying away from conducting an investigation.Corona Update: 738 new Corona positive, Punis also infected, view-listBJP state president Satish Poonia was on a 2-day visit to Phalodi. Where he also went to the home of many heartbroken families. During the peasant movement, after the death of Pukhraj, young farmer and student leader, his family members also came to celebrate the scolding. Pooni also planted saplings in the Savint Ashram. He was met by hundreds of BJP workers and officials. Photos of this tour were also shared. All those who came in contact are under investigation.During the tour, Pooni was seen wearing a mask. But former Bharatiya Janata Party officials and activists, including Osian MLA Bhairaram Seoul, Shambhusin Khetarsar, were seen tearing apart social distancing during various events.