These five companies were acquired

So that supplies in hospitals are on priority

Viral video: Villagers over rationing, video goes viral after death of a man

Rajasthan has the highest number of active cases of 1984 corona virus after Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan. The consumption of oxygen in hospitals has also increased more than six times and due to this, the administration has taken control of all the five gas companies of Jodhpur and handed over the control of supply to Rico. In fact, the situation is exacerbated by the increasing number of patients with severe symptoms and deaths among corona infected in Suryanagari. On Friday, the district collector acquired five of the firms supplying oxygen to the city after a severe shortage of oxygen in all major hospitals of the city. All their resources have been acquired and handed over to the management Rico. Now only hospitals will be given oxygen cylinders on priority.The consumption of oxygen cylinders in AIIMS and MGH has increased 6 to 7 times. Whereas in both hospitals, 200 cylinders were used daily, now 1300 cylinders are required and so many cylinders are not available in Jodhpur. All firms supplying oxygen to hospitals raised their inability to provide additional oxygen cylinders.After this, the district administration, which came into action, acquired five firms of Jodhpur under the National Disaster Act this afternoon. The district administration has acquired Guljag Industries, Maneshwar Traders of Basni, Jodhpur Gases of Boranada, Jodhpur Air and Mahakaleshwar Traders. All these firms arrange liquid oxygen tankers from Ahmedabad to fill oxygen in cylinders.The Ahmedabad firm has refused to give these companies additional gas from the pre-agreed agreement. After the administration’s takeover, the work of filling oxygen gas cylinders in all these companies will continue as before, but its distribution will be monitored by RICO officials and the cylinders will be sent to hospitals with priority. So that there is no crisis in hospitals.