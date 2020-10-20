Highlights: Major action of ACB in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Patwari arrested red handed taking bribe

Action taken in Sanjay Colony located in Raikabag area of ​​Jodhpur

Police is now arresting the accused for further questioning

Jodhpur

No matter how clever the corrupt, but the police are caught. The same thing happened in Jodhpur. Here, ACB Special Unit has arrested a bribery patwari with a bribe amount of 3500 hundred rupees while carrying out the action.

ACB arrested Patwari Sanjay Kumar, who lives in Sanjay Colony, located in Raikabag area of ​​Jodhpur, while acting on the complaint of Pravadi Ram Vishnoi, a resident of Sanwarij village of Phalodi Tehsil.

Bribe was being sought in the name of mutation

Additional Superintendent of Police ACB Durg Singh Rajpurohit said that the complainant had complained to the ACB. He said that the patwari was demanding a bribe of Rs 3500 for mutation of debt-free Khasra number 235/3 located in Savridge village. Patwari had clearly told the complainant that the mutation would be received only when he received the bribe amount. It is being told that the complainant first requested Patwari a lot, but after that, the ACB gave information in this regard. Therefore, the ACB team caught the accused red-handed taking Rs. 3500.

Bribe placed in your table drawer

According to the information received, the accused Pawan Kumar Joshi took the bribe amount to his residence Sanjay Nagar Raikabag. He had kept this bribe amount in the drawer of his table from where the bribe was received in front of the cowherd. Pink color was obtained on hand wash and table wash. Apart from the bribe amount, an additional amount of Rs 31070 has also been recovered in the table drawer. Currently the ACB has arrested the accused and further investigation is on.