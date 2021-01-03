Highlights: People used to shy away from going to the wedding ceremony for fear of theft in the house

Jodhpur Police Commissionerate made arrangements under innovation

Now the police will have to provide the photo and information of the house

Jodhpur

If you are going out of Jodhpur for any wedding ceremony or necessary work and you are afraid of getting stolen at home, then now be sure. You do not need to be afraid. This is because due to special initiative in the new year by the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate, you have arranged to eliminate this fear. In fact, the DCP (East) of Jodhpur Police Commissionerate has done an innovation, under which if you are going out of the house for any work and there is no one in your house then you should inform the police that from this day to this day we Will stay out of the house. There will be no one in our house. After this, the police will protect your house. Special patrolling will be arranged at your home.

Police will have to provide mobile number and home address

According to the information received, for this you just have to provide your mobile number, address of your house and a photo of the house with this information to the police. After this, you can be sure, because now no burglar will be able to steal your house.

After the information given by you, information will be given to all the patrolling policemen on behalf of the Police Department Control Room. Whether it is patrolling or Chetak or foot patrol, all will be informed about this on mobile. So in this way, the police will keep an extra and sharp eye on your house.

This system will be implemented soon in Jodhpur

In such a situation, if a thief comes towards your house, it will not be well. It is believed that after this innovation by the Police Department, there will be some kind of control on the thieves happening in the city. However, this stage is not yet implemented, DCP Dharmendra Singh Yadav said that more churn is going on with this system so that this system can be implemented in the city. People can be safe and reassured that nobody can even look at your house with the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate. Probably for the first time such an arrangement is being made in the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate across India.