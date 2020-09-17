Highlights:
- A major and first-of-its-kind case of mobile phone smuggling came to light in Jodhpur Central Jail.
- The prisoner hid the mobile in his Gupta, the secret unraveling.
- The prison administration admitted the prisoner to MDH Hospital in Anan Phanan.
- If the mobile could not be removed from the prisoner’s rectum, Mathuradas shifted to Mathur Hospital.
- The prisoner continues to be treated until the news is written, the doctors are trying to get out the mobile.
MGH doctors removed mobile
According to jail sources, he was immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Astpal after his condition deteriorated. He was treated in the presence of the jail’s security guards. Hospital doctors tried vigorously to get them out of the mobile genitals but did not succeed. In such a situation, the prisoner was immediately shifted to the division’s largest hospital, Mathura Das Mathur Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Mobile reached the jail through logistics supplies
Presently, the jail authorities are not speaking in front of the camera in this matter, but according to the sources, they were reaching the mobile jail through the contractor who supplied the logistics material in the jail. On Friday, the contractor gave some mobiles to the prisoner Devaram. Which he had put in his private part, after which his health deteriorated and he was taken to the hospital. Where he continues to be treated. If sources are to be believed, the jail administration has started an investigation into the matter.
