Jodhpur A unique case of mobile smuggling has come to light in Jodhpur Central Jail, which is said to be the last destination of infamous rogues of Rajasthan. Mobile phone is becoming the biggest problem behind bars in this jail with charges of gang operating from jail, but till now it was not known how these phones finally reach the jail. But this case of mobile smuggling caught in jail on Friday is shocking. A prisoner arrived in the jail carrying a mobile phone and no one was aware of it. His pole opened when he himself started groaning in pain. Actually, the prisoner hid the mobile in his private part. Keeping the mobile phone in the rectum for too long worsened his health. Soon, the jail administration had to get him admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in the city. However, even where the mobile could not be removed from the prisoner’s body, he was shifted to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital.

MGH doctors removed mobile



According to jail sources, he was immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Astpal after his condition deteriorated. He was treated in the presence of the jail’s security guards. Hospital doctors tried vigorously to get them out of the mobile genitals but did not succeed. In such a situation, the prisoner was immediately shifted to the division’s largest hospital, Mathura Das Mathur Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.



Mobile reached the jail through logistics supplies

Presently, the jail authorities are not speaking in front of the camera in this matter, but according to the sources, they were reaching the mobile jail through the contractor who supplied the logistics material in the jail. On Friday, the contractor gave some mobiles to the prisoner Devaram. Which he had put in his private part, after which his health deteriorated and he was taken to the hospital. Where he continues to be treated. If sources are to be believed, the jail administration has started an investigation into the matter.

