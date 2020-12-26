Highlights: A soldier severed his finger during practice in Jaisalmer

The Indian Army has done many such acts, which makes everyone happy. The latest case is of Rajasthan. A soldier's finger was cut off during practice in Jaisalmer here. After this, a helicopter ambulance from Jaisalmer from the army was airlifted and brought to Jodhpur by the army. Where the injured soldier was taken to AIIMS Hospital in 9 minutes after making 12 kilometers of Green Corridor.

It has also been reported that a Green Corridor was built from Miltri Hospital to AIIMS. The injured traveled 12 km to AIIMS Hospital in just 9 minutes. When the police were instructed to build a green corridor, the police took quick action and made a green corridor from Military Hospital to AIIMS. This incident can be gauged from how the Indian Army takes care of the security of its soldiers. An example of this was seen in Jodhpur on Friday. The doctors of AIIMS Hospital had already made preparations on the information received. Therefore, the finger of the soldier has been successfully folded after performing the operation.

According to the information received, during the practice on Friday morning in Jaisalmer military area, one finger of 16 Jat Jawan Sajjan Singh Parihar was cut. There was no facility in Jaisalmer to connect the finger, so it was necessary to reach Jodhpur AIIMS in a short time to save the jawan. There was a possibility of a severed finger being damaged due to its delay. Therefore, the military authorities immediately decided that the jawan should be sent by helicopter to Jodhpur. The jawan was immediately flown to Jodhpur via helicopter ambulance. Police were asked to construct a green corridor before the helicopter arrived in Jodhpur. Simultaneously the incident was reported to the doctors of AIIMS Hospital. Deputy Superintendent of Police Chansingh Mahecha said that on just ten minutes’ notice, the police made a green corridor from Ratnada to AIIMS. Army helicopter landed near Military Hospital. From there the path to AIIMS was immediately evacuated by the police. After this, Sajjan Singh was delivered to AIIMS in just 9 minutes. After this, the team of doctors performed hand to hand operation and added the severed portion of his finger.