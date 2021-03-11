It was not another day. And much less for him who used to live with high intensity every game. And that he was used to relevant appointments and brave rivals. The numbers tell it: Between the Scottish Leagues and Cups, he had won 25 titles. And he also added to the history of Celtic the only European Champions Cup (the current Champions League). Then in the Intercontinental you would come the battle against El Racing de José. That series that Chango Cárdenas defined in the Centennial of Montevideo with an auction for history, the one that still beats in the memories of the Cilindro parishioners.

In short, Stein lived football in the only way he knew how. With that passion that -often- did not fit in his body. When he did not gesticulate in public or when he did not show his anger or his happiness over his few defeats or his many victories, the man kept those feelings in some corner of his heart. That day, September 10, 1985, I can not take anymore.

In Cardiff’s Ninian Park, the Scottish team he directed had to rescue a point against Wales to access the Repechage against Australia, in the name of a place in the World Cup in Mexico 86, that Maradona party.

Jock was tense. His team trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half and goalkeeper Jim Leighton confessed that he had lost one of his contact lenses and did not have a replacement. Stein decided quickly: he brought in substitute Alan Rough. It seemed like a lousy message for their expectations. But no: the substitute goalkeeper had an impeccable performance. In short, it included Davie Cooper, a wing of the unpredictable. And it was he who equalized the match, as a penalty. Those were Stein’s last two hits. At the end of the game he suffered a cardiac arrest. In the stadium medical room they tried to revive him. There was no case. The coach died. I was 62 years old.

The following day, the British newspaper The Sun put the scandals aside for a while and offered a tribute on its cover: “Jock, a gem of a man and also a genius as a coach”. It was a phrase offered by John Paton, the president of Glasgow Rangers, archrival of Stein’s club, Celtic. Simultaneously, the Daily Express headlined: “Tragedy in Cardiff on the way to the finals in Mexico. Stein dies in the big game”. Pain was the most relevant news, Clarín rebuilt a little less than a decade ago.

In the inside pages of the world’s newspapers, especially those of the United Kingdom, those who had known him portrayed him in words. As Bob Paisley, former Liverpool manager, who expressed: “The Scots owe him so much that I’m sure they won’t forget it. “. Paisley was right. Jock continues to be an immense reference in football. In 2002, Stein was voted the best Scottish coach of all time. Later, was inducted into his country’s Soccer Hall of Fame at Hampden Park.

His soccer journey was forged amid the rudeness of his teenage days. Stein was born in Burnbank, South Lanarkshire territory. Sport was the way he found to escape from other more arduous and less attractive tasks. In his teenage years he worked in a carpet factory and also as a miner, a frequent occupation in that corner of Scotland in the late 1930s.. What to Billy elliot It happened in the Stephen Daldry-directed movie, it happened to Jock in real life: his father didn’t want him to embrace his passion. But as in the case of the dancer, he ended up giving in. In both cases, the outcome is provided by history. Although he was not a great footballer, nobody disputes his status as a brilliant coach.

Celtic Park is a gem of British architecture and pure tradition, even now, in the age of the galactic stadiums. The Celtic stage – built in 1892 and renovated between 1994 and 1998 – offers the comforts of the Champions League and all the rites that the British make available to football. Inside, after Kerrydale Street, the tributes happen at every turn. It is clear to watch: Stein was immense for all who share another day and another game there in the Scottish capital. The statue sculpted in bronze by the Englishman John McKenna tells it in silence. There is Stein. Pure legend. Strict legacy.

In addition, from that death, an impulse arose, a kind of birth. One Alex Ferguson, Jock’s assistant, had to deal with a complex situation. That technician who rests like a statue at Old Trafford, also the most champion coach in the successful history of Manchester United, once expressed: “I did not shed a tear until after the flight from Cardiff to Glasgow and until I left the motorway towards Aberdeen. On the way I stopped at a rest area and directly collapsed … For people like me, Jock was the forerunner of all the achievements and challenges we had to aspire to. He never stopped with the praise. It was always about the players and how great the team was … That generosity says it all about him. For anyone looking improve his football training, Jock Stein was a university on its own “. There, with Stein, Alex had graduated before building his glory.

Alex Ferguson, an all-time football reference. (REUTERS)

Ferguson directed that Scotland of Stein in the Repechage against Australia: 2-0 and 0-0 were the magic numbers that transferred him to the World Cup in Mexico. He was left out in the first round. A draw (0-0 against Uruguay) and two close defeats against Denmark (0-1) and West Germany (1-2).

It wasn’t what it is today, of course, beyond his remarkable experience with Aberdeen: he won 49 titles as a coach. The term “won everything” corresponds more to this Scotsman than to any other coach who went through the field of football. A numerical detail that seems a lie: he directed 1500 games to Manchester United. It is the most successful in history. The possible title you imagine was won. European Cup Winners’ Cup, Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, Intercontinental. Mentioning them all would take another paragraph.

Sir Alex said it more than a decade ago: “Without Jock none of this would have been possible.” Then he continued to gain glory and hugs. But he was also the owner of another virtue, which exceeds any result: that of being pleasant from the pedestal.

