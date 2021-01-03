Clemens Tönnies wants his FC Schalke 04 sponsor. Sports director Jochen Schneider commented on the announced investment of the meat producer on Sunday and used the platform to crawl Tönnies’ buttocks – in good German.
Schalke’s crisis is currently taking on charitable forms. The miners play such a gruesome football that even Tasmania Berlin’s eternal record is within reach. The economic situation and handling is also catastrophic. And with such a heavyweight, which is S04, heroes are of course not far in need.
Huub Stevens missed Christmas and coached his royal blues on an interim basis. Kerkrade’s growl is now followed by a coach, Christian Gross, who is returning from retirement for Schalke – and was immediately greeted with a whopping 0-3 clap. And where there is a crisis, Clemens Tönnies is not far to draw his sword and share his cloak. That means: the meat manufacturer opens his wallet for the bottom of the Bundesliga table.
And Schalke? Say thank you very well. At the same time, Clemens Tönnies should actually be a persona non grata in an association that strongly condemns racism and has even anchored the fight for equality and tolerance in its guidelines. Sports director Jochen Schneider commented on Sky 90 to Clemens Tönnies and his cash injection. And we just say: Holy Clemens!
Because Schneider, who was already trying to downplay Tönnies’ racism scandal at the time, once again put the halo on the head of the meat manufacturer. Schneider spoke of the great merits for the association and expressed his lack of understanding that Tönnies was chased through the country for his escapades in the corona pandemic and at the lectern. Oh yes, and of course the association would gratefully accept the money from St. Clemens – that’s clear.
The sporting crisis at Schalke is one thing. And that Huub Stevens or Christian Gross are peeling off their well-deserved retirement to help the club is worthy of all honor. The fact that Jochen Schneider now rubs Clemens Tönnie’s honey around his beard and preaches him as a saint shows once again that Schneider simply does not understand this club and the high values that should be above the economic and sporting performance.
If you assume – and you can confidently – that Schneider will dig his own grave at Schalke, then Clemens Tönnies is his shovel. To break a lance publicly for this man is a sacrilege beyond compare. Whether Clemens Tönnies is a racist in his heart or not, whether the countless corona infected people who are on his account are just a stupid coincidence or not: Clemens Tönnies is no longer acceptable in public. It is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms what the meat magnate has donated in the past few months. The fact that Schalke not only does not do this, but also crawls up the bum of Saint Clemens for a few bills, is much more worrying than the sporty and economic downturn.
Schalke’s crisis is homemade, but it is neither money nor success that form the foundation for this club. It is the values, the messages that Royal Blue conveys that are decisive. It is the model of this club that Jochen Schneider tramples underfoot. And no matter how much money Holy Clemens slips the association, the price is too high. Someone who understands Schalke knows that. Jochen Schneider doesn’t.
