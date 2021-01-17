Schalke 04 probably plans the future without Jochen Schneider. Again kicker reports, the club management is looking for a successor with prospects for Schneider.
UPDATE (Sun., January 17th, 8:23 pm) – Schalke rejects rumors about Schneider
The rumors of Jochen Schneider’s premature retirement at Schalke 04 are unfounded. On Sunday evening, the association took a stand and identified the report from kicker as a hoax.
“The statements in the kicker report are incorrect,” explained Dr. Jens Buchta, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Schalke. “The supervisory board is not working to find a successor for Jochen Schneider. Jochen is also entrusted with finding a sports director for our club together with us.”
Schneider is jointly responsible for the royal blue crisis and did not always show the best figure apart from it (keyword: Clemens Tönnies). The coup that the Schalke sports director is currently working on: to guide oldie Klaas-Jan Huntelaar back to Schalke.
It could possibly be Schneider’s final coup for royal blue. According to the kicker the bosses plan without the sports board (contract until 2022), who has been responsible for (too) many wrong decisions since taking office in March 2019.
Schneider successor to Schalke: Schröder and Stoffelshaus candidates?
The main criterion in the search for a Schneider successor should be experience. Club icons like Asamoah or Höwedes are therefore not options. The kicker brings Rouven Schröder and Erik Stoffelshaus into play instead. When a possible candidate should succeed Schneider is still open.
