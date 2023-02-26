A low point for comedian Wart Kamps, when he performs in Duiven last month. According to the director, his try-out show in cultural center De Ogtent is so bad that he walks towards the stage and stops the performance. And that goes down the wrong way with comedian Jochem Myjer, Myjer says.

Kamps’ try-out in the Ogtent ends in a sofa. “The performance was stiff, there was little laughter and I saw a lot of misunderstanding”, Kamps looks back in NRC. “In that scene where I play God, a woman walked away very firmly. Then I said, “Hey, don’t run away when God talks.” That was the signal for 150 other elderly people to also leave the room.”

Then Chris van de Ven, director of De Ogtent and co-programmer of the performances, steps towards the stage to stop the show.



A director should never do this. Never. No matter how bad a show is Jochem Myjer, Comedian

“Stopping a performance, you don’t do that or it’s not wise to do that. You don’t have to tell me that”, says the Duivennaar. “So I walked to the podium with a lead in my shoes. But something had to happen. It was so bad that I thought: this can’t be done anymore. Half the room was already empty and when I stepped forward, another horde left. Wart fell through the absolute lower limit that night. It wasn’t hurtful or anything, but just miserable,” says Van de Ven.

‘Never break in’

A completely wrong action by the theater boss, writes Jochem Myjer on Twitter. A director should never do this. Never. No matter how bad a show is. Explain it afterwards. Give them money back. Explain to them that this can happen in theatre. But never break in.’



But it says more about the person walking away than about the artist Jochem Myjer, Comedian

‘Not even if 300 people run away?’, asks a follower of Myjer on Twitter. ‘No, not yet’, Myjer responds. ‘Then walk away yourself, and talk to those 300 men. But don’t interrupt the artist. Also an insult to the people who stay put and like it.’



‘You can always walk away if you think something is too bad or you are offended. But it says more about the person walking away than about the artist. What you do with an insult or bad humor is completely up to you.’

“It’s his theatre, but not his show!”

“But it is his theater after all, and he bears the responsibility to his guests,” says someone else who responds to the fuss. Even then, according to Myjer, the following applies: do not intervene. ‘It’s his theatre, but not his show! If someone plays football and makes a slide that breaks the grass, the manager of the home club does not intervene either.’

“I prefer to leave the matter behind me, because the situation only knew losers. Afterwards I was absolutely not happy with the way things turned out that evening, it is inappropriate to stop a performance. This is always the responsibility of the artist himself. I stand behind my performance and use a try-out to polish and test which scenes work well and which don’t. Moreover, it was very annoying for the visitors who did have a nice evening.”

