She died in Paris of a pulmonary embolism, according to her husband.

Jocelyne Wildensteina New York socialite known as the “cat woman” due to her numerous cosmetic surgery operations, has died in Paris, her husband told AFP on Wednesday, confirming information that appeared in the press.

«Her colleague, Lloyd Klein, is saddened to announce the death of Jocelyn Wildenstein in Paris at the age of 79“said her husband, who added that “an icon” has left.

Wildenstein, who lived between New York and Paris, has died of a pulmonary embolism in a mansion in the French capital, his spouse has detailed.

The woman, with 1.1 million followers on Instagram, was known for her numerous aesthetic interventions on her face and the legends that surrounded her physical transformation. Some claim that he wanted to look like a feline at all costs and spent millions of dollars to achieve it.









Wildenstein had recently given several television interviews in France in which he spoke of his notorious divorce and his operations.

Born in Lausanne (Switzerland) on September 7, 1945, Jocelyn Perisset entered the world of New York high society upon marrying art dealer Alec Wildensteinwhose surname she kept after her divorce in 1998 and with whom she had two children.