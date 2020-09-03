“The recovery plan is going in the right direction, but will it be enough? Stronger measures are needed to protect jobs and create new ones. At European level, as budget rapporteur, I am fighting for a larger budget to protect employees, farmers and artisans. We can create five million jobs if we take the climate issue seriously “, explains Pierre Larrouturou, MEP Nouvelle Donne, Wednesday 2 September.

“For that, you need money, but without taxing citizens. We want to make those who do not pay pay. You and I pay VAT. In the financial markets, it’s 0%. The European Parliament wants to create a tax on financial transactions of 0.1%, a small tax which will bring in 50 billion euros “, welcomes the rapporteur for the European budget, author of the book Today the spirit is rebelling.

