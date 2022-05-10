Jobs Vit Mayor Ritva Viljanen is pleased with the new factory investment: “This is of great importance to us”

Silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic announced on Tuesday that it will invest almost 400 million euros in its new factory building in Koivuhaka, Vantaa.

Vantaa mayor Ritva Viljanen (sd) does not hide his enthusiasm.

The reason for this is clear.

The silicon wafer manufacturer Okmetic plans to build a new factory building next to its existing plant in Koivuhaa, Vantaa. The investment of almost 400 million euros is the largest in the company’s history.

The new plant will more than double Okmetic’s production capacity. The current plant employs 600 people. The new plant will create 500 more jobs. Recruitment will begin immediately.

“We are wildly happy with this news. This is of great importance to Vantaa. We warmly welcome Okmetic to expand and focus its operations on us, ”says Viljanen.

Viljanen is especially grateful for the new jobs.

“Such a large employer is very welcome in Vantaa, especially now that Vantaa’s unemployment rate is higher than average in the wake of the corona epidemic,” he says.

Viljanen thinks that Okmetic as a company is unknown to many Finns. However, the company is the global market leader in its field: for example, almost every smartphone has the technology produced by the company.

“Okmetic is a well-known company worldwide. It is an honor for Vantaa to enjoy the company in Finland and to expand its operations so significantly. ”

Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin by the end of this year, and the goal is for the plant to be in production use by 2025.

Viljanen says that the new factory will fit well on the site, as Vantaa has zoned more building rights for the site.

The company ‘s old factory was completed in 1997.