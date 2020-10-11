The planes are nailed to the ground. Layoffs in sight at Air France and Airbus, aeronautics is sick of Covid. For a whole generation, dreams are likely to fly away. “It’s a bit of a cold shower. It would have been better to leave before this crisis. I am still very very happy to have integrated the pilot training“, explains Quentin, a student pilot in 1st year, Saturday October 10. “Since I was little, I dreamed of working at Airbus. I go to the end of my dream“, testifies Nassim Ben Chaoui, in pro aeronautics baccalaureate.



At 22, Cyril Laforgue had realized his dream: be recruited at Airbus, just after his aeronautical license. “I worked there for two years, until the Covid happened, ”he explains. He is now thinking of becoming an engineer, still in aeronautics. In the meantime, he came to increase the statistics of Pôle Emploi, in Toulouse. Never had the aeronautical capital counted unemployed young people in this sector.“The demands for jobs among young people in the aeronautics sector have increased by 23%. Over a year. This is a strong increase “, explains Annick Senate, director of Pôle Emploi Haute-Garonne.