Jobs The number of job vacancies decreased slightly during the first half of the year

Open there were slightly fewer jobs in the first quarter than a year ago, says Statistics Finland. The number of job vacancies decreased the most in Northern and Eastern Finland.

There were just under 60,000 job vacancies, compared to just over 63,000 a year ago. The number of job vacancies decreased, especially in the municipal sector.

In addition to the municipal sector, vacancies decreased the most in the trade, transport and storage, and accommodation and food service industries. The number of job vacancies increased, especially in the software sector.

In the first quarter, nearly half of all job vacancies were temporary. The share of fixed-term jobs is usually high in the first quarter due to, among other things, the search for summer workers.