And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that half of Britons now fear that artificial intelligence will affect their jobs in some way over the next five years, according to a study conducted by the British “PwC” professional services company.

These jobs include various fields such as graphic design, programming, writing and teaching.

On the other hand, PwC revealed that there are jobs that will be resistant to the artificial intelligence revolution, noting that it is mainly about the jobs that pay the highest salaries.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” described these jobs as “safe”, and they include: oncologist, orthodontist, pediatrician, judge, politician, CEO (CEO) and artificial intelligence engineer.

The list also includes surgeons, mechanics, hackers, plumbers, carpenters and painters.