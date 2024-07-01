It is no secret that the beginning of working life for young people, at this moment in life, is not easy for the vast majority. Under this context, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) ha recommended some jobs For this population group, which ones are they?

In this regard, according to what was announced by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), The following is the list of jobs that this organization recommends to young people who are just starting their working life.:

*Pet walker

*Comments from blog or forum poster

*Paid surveys

*Online comedian

*Content creator

*Virtual assistant

It should be noted, at this point, that the list made public by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) is directly related to the new realities of today.

Jobs that Condusef recommends to young people to earn extra money/Photo: Freepik

That is, the jobs recommended by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) have to do with the growing consumption of digital content that young people themselves do.

Tips from Condusef to eliminate ant expenses

Now, Condusef gave the following advice to end labor costs:

*Prepare your food at home: if you bring your coffee or food from home, your wallet will feel the difference. You can make a weekly preparation or look for easy and economical recipes on the internet. Plus, you have more control over what you consume. Set aside time during the day to prepare your lunch!

*Have a good sleeping routine: It may sound unhelpful in this area, but if you rest well and manage to get up a little earlier, you will see that emergency taxis or shoe sales can be eliminated from your list of daily expenses.

*Contract a telephone plan suitable for your needs: small daily recharges often add up to more than a fixed payment. Currently there are various telephone companies that offer monthly and even annual plans with quite affordable prices. Investigate more options outside of the common companies and you will see that there is a large market, you will surely find the right one!

Tips from Condusef to eliminate small expenses/Photo: Freepik

*Do not rule out public transportation: we know that many times we prefer the comfort of a private car to get around, however, if we review the cost of gasoline, app fees or even parking and the tip for “come, come”, Using this alternative as much as possible, your wallet and the environment will thank you.