The technology area has found space in most companies in Brazil. With programming opportunities for analysts, Data System, MV and Card have more than 100 open positions. Next, see what the requirements are and how to apply for each job.

Data System

Data System, a software development company for retail footwear and clothing stores, has seven openings in São Paulo, they are: developer (a) C#, support analyst (three vacancies), deployment analyst (two vacancies) and internship in development. Interested parties can apply via link.

Among the benefits, the company offers VR/VA; childcare assistance; health plan; dental insurance; psychotherapy budget; tuition assistance; baby kit (for mothers and fathers); Gympass; Partnership SESC, Day off (on your birthday) and Cesta Flex. In addition, there are two work formats available: telework and hybrid, both with flexible hours.

+ Study and work in Ireland: school offers more than 1,000 jobs

MV

MV, focused on the development of software for health, has more than 90 vacancies for the areas of Technology and Systems. Among the positions offered by the company are Back End Developer, Front End Developer, Full Stack Developer, among others. The vacancies are for work in several product fronts and business units of the company.

In addition to remuneration, the company has a series of benefits, including meal/food vouchers, health and dental plan, Advantage Club, Gympass and day care assistance. The work regime can be face-to-face, hybrid or home office. To know more details about the application process and the vacancies offered, the candidate can register through the website “Oportunidades MV”, in Kenoby, accessing the link.

card

Card, a means of payment and technology solutions company, has open positions. Opportunities are in CLT regime and interested parties can participate in the selection process through the link.

For the city of Barueri, in São Paulo, the company has openings for Senior back-end developer, Full Mobile front-end developer and POST programmer. As for Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso, the vacancies are for IT intern, Post Programmer and Scrum Master.

