Mexico City.- In July of this year, the number of jobs affiliated with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) rose by 12,344, after declines in May and June of 25,203 and 29,555, respectively.

Formal employment showed signs of recovery with the creation of new jobs during the month of July, according to ManpowerGroup.

Although it is not a large figure, it continues to be a positive generation of formal employment, without massive staff destruction or layoffs, which still does not cover the population of working age, said Monica Flores, president of ManpowerGroup LATAM.

At the close of the seventh month of 2024, the positions registered with the IMSS amounted to 22 million 331 thousand 788 (86.6 percent were permanent and 13.4 percent were temporary), a figure that represented an annual increase of 2.0 percent.

The variation in formal employment last month was the best July in three years, since that month had a generation of new jobs of 116,543 in 2021.

In cumulative terms, in the first seven months of 2024, 307,402 new jobs were created, compared to 512,243 in the same period last year.

By economic sector, the largest increase in formal employment occurred in transport and communications, with 5.6 percent annually, followed by commerce, with 3.2 percent.

In construction, jobs increased by 3.0 percent and in business services by 2.4 percent.

“Mexico can still make better use of temporary employment, with more flexible and regulated policies, which will provide greater economic growth and generate more formal jobs,” stressed the president of ManpowerGroup LATAM.

Manpowergroup forecast that between 250,000 and 300,000 formal jobs will be created in the third quarter of the year.

Between July and September, 45 percent of employers in the country said they plan to expand their workforce in the third quarter of 2024, while 36 percent plan to remain unchanged.

In terms of federal entities, Chiapas led the increase in employment, with an annual rate of 6.4 percent in July.

In the cases of Hidalgo and Nayarit, the growth in places was 4.9 and 4.7 percent, in each case.

Favorable job changes were 4.3 percent in the State of Mexico, 4.0 percent in Nuevo Leon, 2.3 percent in Mexico City, and 2.1 percent in Jalisco.