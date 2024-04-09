It is well known that this 2024 There will not be many releases from PlayStation, and that is because their games usually cost millions of dollars to make, which is why they will be choosing to start a new plan for more smaller projects that remain exclusive. That does not mean that some studies are resting, since it has been mentioned recently that Santa Monica we are already getting to work for the next one God of War, and therefore there is hiring of personnel.

On the jobs website sony currently has 24 openings for this studio, including top spots such as Lead Narrative Animator, Senior Combat Designer, Senior Character Artist, Senior Technical Producer, Lead Tools Programmer, among others who can be brought on board the project. Within the applications it is specified that it is for a game not yet announced, so it would be about closing the restart that it had Kratos in his fight against the gods.

It draws a lot of attention that sony specifically says that preference will be given to candidates who “master the combat design choices, systems, mechanics, and enemies of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok (2022)”. Which makes the next step for its developments evident, after all the story was left open for a possible new title. Added to that is the free DLC that arrived at the end of 2023 with a roguelite that also adds some nods to past installments.

It is worth mentioning that surely for this delivery we will not have Corey Barlog in the position of producer or director, since he has retired from the franchise after Ragnarok. However, he may have been convinced to close the story, in some supervisory position or similar.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok Is available in PS4 and PS5.

Via: ResetEra

Editor's note: It would be better if they released the rumored HD ports of the first three installments first, so that space can be made in development. We will have to wait for future PlayStation events.