Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/19/2024 – 21:05

Research released this Monday (19) by Itaú Social reveals that the quality of jobs linked to mathematics is much higher in terms of resilience to crisis situations than that of other occupations not linked to this discipline, because they are positions that demand more Specialization. During the Covid-19 pandemic, mathematics-intensive jobs fell by 6.8%, while other occupations fell by 13.1%.

“We see how much employment reacts and the proportion of jobs remains stable, even in times of crisis: the degree of formality of these jobs and the salary level are higher than the average for Brazilian jobs, even when considered among the people who have completed higher education,” he told Brazil Agency the Evaluation and Prospecting manager at Itaú Social, Fernanda Seidel.

“In other words, if we take an intensive job in mathematics, [de autor] with completed higher education, and compares it with non-mathematics-intensive work, although done [por alguém com ensino superior completo]On average, the salary for that job is double.” Although jobs linked to mathematics are good and have higher income, they reproduce the inequalities observed in mathematics learning since basic education, especially among girls and black people, including black and brown people, who perform much lower than white people in the male, explained Fernanda.

Another important conclusion of the study is that, unlike what happens in other countries, Brazil employs a low number of people linked to professions linked to mathematics, who are more resilient and generate more income. Therefore, the research highlights, the country needs to better monitor this situation and be more concerned about public development policy.

Inequality

The study shows a predominance of formal workers among occupations linked to mathematics, which correspond to 84% of the total, against the average of the Brazilian economy, which records around 67% of workers in this formal market, although such professions have a greater participation of white people (66%) and men (69%) than the average for other activities in the country. Sixty-two percent of such workers have completed higher education.

According to Fernanda, this is largely reflecting the learning inequality in basic education in which girls and black people have lower performance in mathematics, although the number of black workers in professions linked to the subject has increased from 33% to 36%, between 2012 and 2023, and women's participation has increased from 28% to 31% in the same period. “In other words, what learning opportunities in basic education are they having, what perspectives, what dreams can make them see themselves as people capable of working and enjoying mathematics since they were children?”, asked Fernanda.

Provocation

The study Contribution of Mathematics to the Brazilian economy was carried out by Itaú Social based on a challenge from the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (Impa), which follows similar surveys in several countries, and followed the methodology adopted in research by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), adapted to the characteristics of the Brazilian market.

“Some European countries are concerned with monitoring and increasing the number of mathematics jobs, understanding how this is strategic for the country's development, because they are careers in scientific development and have all these salary and resilience attributes”, pointed out Fernanda Seidel . The results showed that, in Brazil, both the percentage of jobs related to mathematics, and what they correspond to in terms of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, which is the sum of goods and services produced in the country) are lower than in countries Europeans who make public policies very focused on learning and professions related to mathematics.

In Brazil's job market, there is a lower share of mathematics jobs (7.4%) than in the European countries studied, which average is 10%. Likewise, the average annual contribution of these workers' income as a percentage of GDP is lower, which was 4.6%, in the period from 2012 to 2022, than in the French GDP (18%).

Gap

The objective of the research was to determine the importance of mathematics for the Brazilian economy, understanding the gapor gap, existing in the country in relation to European nations is a factor of concern.

Occupations linked to mathematics offer salaries 119% higher than the average for other workers. In the third quarter of last year, for example, their average salary was R$3,520, which means more than double the average for other categories (R$1,607) in the period.

Although the proportion of workers linked to mathematics remained between 7% and 8% of the total number of people employed from 2012 to 2022, the growth of these professionals over the ten-year period was higher than that of the total labor market, with an average annual rate of 1.98%, compared to the percentage of those employed in general (0.99%).

Data on the average age of workers linked to mathematics reveal that it ranged between 36.9 and 38.6, with a slight upward trend over the years. As the average age of a Brazilian worker was 39.3 years old in the first quarter of 2023, it is clear that professionals involved in mathematical activities are a little younger than the national average. According to the study, the group of professionals with mathematical skills by age group grew, particularly among workers aged 22 to 46, in the period from 2016 to 2023. In the first quarter of last year, 80% of people who worked in areas linked to mathematics were under 48 years old.

The research also shows that the majority of mathematics-related workers are concentrated in the Southeast and South regions, with the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná housing more than half of these professionals.

Benefits

The study aims to show how Brazil could benefit economically from greater learning in mathematics and, consequently, from higher education professions that require skills in this area. According to the superintendent of Itaú Social, Patricia Mota Guedes, the data collected highlights the importance of investing in quality mathematics education. For Patrícia, the study indicates the potential offered by the subject, taught since basic education, and its influence on the future of young people. “The survey provides concrete data to increasingly sensitize public authorities, the productive sector and society in general about the relevance of mathematics for the development of a country.”

The study used data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey to assess the number of workers and their compensation associated with mathematics-related activities. The calculation of the contribution to GDP was considered based on the sum of all labor income in the country from occupations that demand greater intensity of mathematical skills.

In Brazil, mathematics occupations are more concentrated in the areas of administrative services and information technology than in areas more traditionally linked to innovation and technological development, such as engineering and research, as occurs in European countries.

Strategy

Impa's general director, Marcelo Viana, considers that the impact of mathematics on each country's economy is an excellent measure of its level of development and that Brazil still has a significant way to go to catch up with the most advanced economies. For Viana, this could happen through strategic investments in education, taking advantage of the potential of mathematics to generate wealth and development in the country.