Jobs | Is Finnair moving customer service to Spain? This is how the company responds

Carrier Finnair’s customer service is currently also handled from Spain. This turns out from the job advertisementwhere the service company Rainmaker is looking for a new employee for Finnair’s customer service.

According to the announcement, the job is located in the city of Torrevieja, which is in the province of Alicante. The salary for a full-time job is a little over 1,200 euros per month.

The task includes managing Finnair’s customer service on the phone, chat and other electronic channels. The language requirement is at least strong Finnish and English.

Finnair director of communications Days Tallqvist says that Finnair is not moving its customer service to Spain.

Instead, the airline has recently concluded an agreement with Rainmaker, on the basis of which the service company can hire Finnair’s customer service representatives for its Spanish office as well.

According to Tallqvist, the agreement in question was signed in the middle of this year. Rainmaker has been Finnair’s customer service partner for several years. Rainmaker is a service company that offers companies sales and customer service services.

In addition to Torrevieja, Finnair’s customer service is also handled at other Rainmaker customer service points located in Kajaani, Jyväskylä and Porvoo.

Finnair’s customer service in Finnish or Swedish is still mainly handled at Rainmaker’s offices in Finland, emphasizes Tallqvist.

According to Tallqvist’s information, there are individual employees working in Finnair’s customer service in Spain. They are on Rainmaker’s payroll.

Finnair customer service is also handled in other countries, such as China and Bulgaria, says Tallqvist.

HS told earlier in April About the changes in Finnair’s customer service, when the Finnish-language customer service chat was moved to the customer service center in Bulgaria.

Since January, Finnair’s chat customer service in Finnish has been answered by employees who do not speak a word of Finnish.