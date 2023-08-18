The vacancies in demand in Moscow were named on the official website Mayor of Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova. She also noted that the city’s unemployment rate had fallen to 0.33 percent.

In the service sector, beauty industry specialists, fitness trainers and sports instructors, tourism managers, catering technologists, baristas and housekeepers were in demand.

In trade, vacancies for merchandisers, sales assistants, customer service specialists, trading floor administrators, managers of online stores, content developers on marketplaces and employees of points for receiving and issuing orders are relevant.

The transport and logistics industry requires Muscovites to work as drivers of various categories, telecom operators, logisticians, electric train drivers and freight forwarders.

