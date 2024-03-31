“I found myself staring at an ice sculpture of a woman whose breasts were dripping White Russian, a cream-based cocktail and Kahlua. [Era] the baby shower organized by Google founder Sergey Brin and his wife Anne Wojicki (CEO of Youtube, ed.), who were expecting their first child”. Thus begins one of the stories of Kara Swisher, the most important American tech journalist, who in 'Burn Book' condenses the 30 years that put Silicon Valley at the center of the world. At that San Francisco party, all the guests (except her and future California governor Gavin Newsom) were forced to wear adult diapers or baby onesies. Including Wendi Deng, Rupert Murdoch's wife at the time.

The book is full of tasty stories, often shared with Walt Mossberg, doyen of the American tech world and his mentor and partner. “He should have written his autobiography. When he decided not to do it, I realized that it was my turn,” Swisher said in his podcast. He currently presents two of them – Pivot and On – after having worked for the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and having organized successful conferences and founded various publishing companies, including All things D and Recode.

Four children, she was married for a long time to a Google executive, while now she lives in Washington with her second wife, who writes for the “Post”: “I had to get away from Silicon Valley, I had become a creature of that place”, she admits in the book. Which starts from a concept: “It was capitalism, after all”, after all, it was capitalism. The founders of digital giants like to portray themselves as pioneers and visionaries, on a mission to make the world a better place. And instead it is money, always money, that is the driving force behind everything. For the author, herself a digital entrepreneur (copyright Ferragni), getting rich is not a bad thing, only she can no longer bear to be told the tale of the enlightened entrepreneur.

Also because she knows them and has told them all, some from the beginning of their adventure: Swisher visited the legendary Google garage, she was among the first to interview Mark Zuckerberg (making him sweat embarrassingly on stage), she recounted the rise of Elon Musk from the “Paypal Mafia” to the purchase of Twitter. The two, who were friends, no longer speak to each other. The message he sent her, “You're a bitch,” is on the back cover along with praise from media mogul Barry Diller and Marc Andreessen, king of the venture capitalists. While in the center of the book you can browse a photo gallery that looks like the yearbook of American tech power.

“Burn book”, in the film Mean Girls, is the notebook in which high school students write anonymous mean things about their classmates. And in fact many founders are described as eternal adolescents incapable of managing the resounding success of their creations. However, there is no shortage of “good guys”: Marc Cuban, who in 1999, the first internet bubble, sold his Broadcast.com to Yahoo for 5.7 billion and has since become an investor; Mark Benioff, founder of Salesforce and editor of Time; Evan Spiegel of Snap; Brian Chesky of Airbnb; Kevin Systrom of Instagram, Reid Hoffman of Paypal and LinkedIn. And then there are the second wave managers, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet-Google, Tim Cook of Apple and Satya Nadella of Microsoft.

A special place is reserved for Steve Jobs, a character with a difficult character who in the last years of his life had lost his cruelty but retained his sarcasm. In 2007 she and Mossberg brought him on stage at their conference first alone and then in a historic double interview with Bill Gates. Except that Jobs, in one-to-one with Mossberg, had responded thus to the question on the success of iTunes, an Apple software, even among those who used Windows: “Yes, we receive letters and cards from people who tell us that it is their favorite application. It's like giving a glass of cold water to someone in hell.” Swisher cursed under his breath: If Windows is “hell,” Gates is Satan. The news of the dig immediately reaches the founder of Microsoft, who begins to get agitated backstage.

Just before all four go on stage, they meet for a short meeting with the organizers. They ask Gates a question about his company, and he blurts out: “Why would I know that? I run hell.” The group remains paralyzed, but not Jobs, who was holding a very cold bottle of water covered in condensation in his hand. “Let me help you,” he said jokingly. Thus breaking the ice that he himself had created.

Four years later, Jobs died of pancreatic cancer. His sister Mona Simpson described his last moments like this: “Before leaving permanently he looked at his sister Patty, then for a long time at her children, then at his partner Laurene and then behind them, over their shoulders. Finally he said, 'OH WOW. OH WOW. OH WOW'”. Swisher writes: “The consummate performer and technology's greatest showman had died in the style that suited him. In terms of goodbyes, 'just-one-more-perfect-thing'. Like Apple products, Jobs' last words were both minimal and wonderful.”